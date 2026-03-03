Why Beef Tallow Fell Out Of Popularity And How It's Made A Comeback

Beef tallow: a type of cooking fat obscure enough that, a couple of years ago, it would hardly be worth writing an article about it. Now, it's all anyone's talking about when it comes to frying. Why is that, and what exactly is beef tallow? Basically, it's beef fat that has been trimmed from other cuts, then melted down slowly (rendered) and re-formed and hardened for packaging. Like butter, tallow is solid at room temperature, but melts into a liquid when it's heated.

Tallow, once common but more recently fading into obscurity, is making its comeback thanks in large part to the Make America Healthy Again movement. In fact, the United States government's own food pyramid now puts tallow and other fats like butter at the top. It's risen in popularity as a way to return to more rustic, "whole" foods that are less processed than alternatives like seed oils.

But there are reasons tallow fell out of popularity in the first place. It's high in saturated fat, which can increase the chances of a heart attack and stroke. The saturated fat can increase the likelihood of clogged arteries, leading to heart disease. And beef tallow is high enough in saturated fat that a single tablespoon contains basically an entire day's worth of saturated fat, per the Cleveland Clinic.