How Long Is Cooked Oatmeal Safe To Eat?
Oatmeal can be a quick and easy breakfast or a set-it-and-forget-it-meal that you can time for just when you want it. Either way, it's pretty simple to prepare and will pick up pretty much any flavor you choose to throw at it. Whether it's a simple packet of minute oats, an interesting flavor add-on like cocoa powder oatmeal, or even a slow-cooker oatmeal recipe, when you eat oatmeal every day, it has some pretty clear health benefits. If you're a meal-prepping guru or accidentally made too much, you may be wondering, how long is cooked oatmeal safe to eat?
Experts say cooked oatmeal will last in the fridge for about three to five days. While you should put your cooked oatmeal in the fridge within two hours of cooking, just like most foods, you may not want to put it in the fridge when it's still hot. The heat will create more moisture, which encourages condensation, which, in turn, can encourage more bacteria growth. So, ideally, let it cool to about room temperature, then toss it in the fridge. Once refrigerated the grains will still break down, making it a bit gooey and slimy over time. So, even if it's perfectly good to eat, the longer you leave your cooked oatmeal in the fridge, the less appetizing its consistency may become.
How to store cooked oatmeal and how to repurpose it
Cooked oatmeal is best stored in an airtight plastic or glass container in the fridge once it has cooled off a bit. If you're planning to store cooked oatmeal in the refrigerator more than a couple days, it's probably best to avoid adding extra ingredients like sweeteners, fruit, and extra dairy until you reheat it, because these extra ingredients are more likely to attract harmful bacteria than simple, plain oatmeal cooked in only water. When stored properly, cooked oatmeal can also be frozen for up to six months, but it's best to let it thaw in the fridge overnight before cooking it again.
To reheat leftover oatmeal, you can zap it in the microwave for 30 seconds to a minute at a time, or put it in a pan with a little water or milk on low heat until it's hot. Either way, keep stirring it, so it heats throughout. Now is a great time to add some cinnamon, fruit preserves, honey, or whatever you'd like to mix in. But it doesn't have to be hot. Cold, cooked oatmeal can add some beautiful texture to your regular smoothie, and give you some heart-healthy fiber that only takes one extra step — a couple of spoonfuls from the fridge.
No matter how you decide to revamp your leftover oatmeal, be sure to properly dispose of any final leftovers that you don't plan to consume. You should never pour oatmeal down the drain because it can become a cemented mess in your pipes.