Ditch The Butter And Fry Your Eggs In This Flavorful Oil Instead

Wake up and head to the kitchen to make breakfast in the morning, and your chosen fat to fry eggs is likely butter. You might even go for a neutral oil like avocado or olive, but there's an unexpected option that will give your eggs a flavorful spin. Sesame oil will give your eggs next-level flavor with a nutty and savory flair that butter and neutral-tasting oil just can't achieve.

Sesame oil exists in several varieties, so pick your bottle wisely. The main difference among sesame oils is how much the seeds are toasted before they're turned into oil. The more heavily toasted versions of this Asian staple offer deeper, more intense flavor profiles and are darker in color. Lighter options are toasted less and have a milder flavor. Raw sesame oil has a high smoke point of 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and the toasted variety tolerates up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, so there's no need to worry about burning the oil while you fry the eggs to your desired doneness.