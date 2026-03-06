Ditch The Butter And Fry Your Eggs In This Flavorful Oil Instead
Wake up and head to the kitchen to make breakfast in the morning, and your chosen fat to fry eggs is likely butter. You might even go for a neutral oil like avocado or olive, but there's an unexpected option that will give your eggs a flavorful spin. Sesame oil will give your eggs next-level flavor with a nutty and savory flair that butter and neutral-tasting oil just can't achieve.
Sesame oil exists in several varieties, so pick your bottle wisely. The main difference among sesame oils is how much the seeds are toasted before they're turned into oil. The more heavily toasted versions of this Asian staple offer deeper, more intense flavor profiles and are darker in color. Lighter options are toasted less and have a milder flavor. Raw sesame oil has a high smoke point of 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and the toasted variety tolerates up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, so there's no need to worry about burning the oil while you fry the eggs to your desired doneness.
Tips for frying eggs with sesame oil and ideal pairings to upgrade your breakfast
Sesame oil won't change much about how you fry your eggs. For every large egg, use about a half-teaspoon of sesame oil. As usual, a nonstick pan is the best option for your eggs, so you don't have to use too much oil to prevent the eggs from sticking. Heat the sesame oil over medium-low heat, crack the egg into the oil once it's sizzling, then cook to your desired doneness. Another option is to cut the sesame oil with a neutral oil for a less intense flavor, but it's not required, especially if you really want to amp up the taste of sesame. If you prefer scrambled eggs, this tasty swap works for those, too.
Sesame oil is just one of the ways to upgrade your fried eggs, and you can complement the distinct flavor with other ingredients. To add heat, drizzle some chili oil onto your fried eggs after you plate them. A garnish of toasted sesame seeds, scallions, crushed seaweed snacks, chili threads, or Korean chili flakes will also add a pop of color and flavor to your breakfast. Serve your sesame oil eggs over a leftover bowl of simple white rice, and you've got an Asian-inspired meal that works for more than just breakfast.