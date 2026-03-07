How Texas Roadhouse Draft Beer Stands Out

In the competitive world of casual sit-down chains, it's hard to argue that Texas Roadhouse hasn't staked out a unique profile. From the delicious Texas Roadhouse rolls with honey cinnamon butter to a diverse mix of beef cuts and other entrees, the restaurant stands out in many ways. One notable quality that customers might experience without even realizing it is found at the bar in the temperature of the draft beer served there.

Texas Roadhouse serves its draft beer at a refreshing 36 degrees Fahrenheit, just a few degrees above the freezing point of water and cooler than the recommended refrigerator temperature of 40 degrees. It's also on the low end of the temperature range suggested for ideal draft beer serving, which runs from 36 to 40 degrees. Most other chains don't publicize their standard draft temperature, making apples-to-apples comparisons difficult.

This slightly below-average draft temperature is likely a nod to the country's most popular beers, mainstream light lagers such as Budweiser, Miller, and Coors, which are at their most refreshing when extra-chilled as low as 33 degrees. Other less-common varieties, such as stouts and porters, are best served much warmer, at 45 to 55 degrees.