How Texas Roadhouse Draft Beer Stands Out
In the competitive world of casual sit-down chains, it's hard to argue that Texas Roadhouse hasn't staked out a unique profile. From the delicious Texas Roadhouse rolls with honey cinnamon butter to a diverse mix of beef cuts and other entrees, the restaurant stands out in many ways. One notable quality that customers might experience without even realizing it is found at the bar in the temperature of the draft beer served there.
Texas Roadhouse serves its draft beer at a refreshing 36 degrees Fahrenheit, just a few degrees above the freezing point of water and cooler than the recommended refrigerator temperature of 40 degrees. It's also on the low end of the temperature range suggested for ideal draft beer serving, which runs from 36 to 40 degrees. Most other chains don't publicize their standard draft temperature, making apples-to-apples comparisons difficult.
This slightly below-average draft temperature is likely a nod to the country's most popular beers, mainstream light lagers such as Budweiser, Miller, and Coors, which are at their most refreshing when extra-chilled as low as 33 degrees. Other less-common varieties, such as stouts and porters, are best served much warmer, at 45 to 55 degrees.
Trade-offs for extra refreshment
Despite the added refreshment, it's vital to understand that Texas Roadhouse's decision to serve its beer a bit cooler than normal doesn't come without potential drawbacks. For example, more carbon dioxide dissolves in beer when its kept at colder temperatures, potentially creating a "flatter" experience. It's also more likely to result in overly foamy beer, too. In addition, too-cold temperatures can mute beer flavors, undoing the hard work of many brewmasters.
Understanding the give-and-take relationship involved in keeping taplines running at a restaurant is a key rule for eating at Texas Roadhouse, alongside others like knowing when and how to pick your own steak and not filling up on rolls before the main course arrives. Those who want to avoid the temperature question altogether can opt for more than a dozen margaritas and alternative cocktails, as well as a selection of red and white wines.
For those who like cold beer, there's no doubt this extra chill is among the ways Texas Roadhouse beats Outback and LongHorn. But whether you're a beer enthusiast or just enjoy a casual brew with your steak, it's easy to see (and taste) the chain's commitment to a consistently enjoyable experience at all its locations.