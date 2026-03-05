The Great Depression Meal That Took A Jab At President Hoover

A lot of people would be delighted to find out that a dish was named after them. With luck, and enough interest, it would go down in history as a beloved meal with, perhaps, a colorful story to go behind it. Think Elvis sandwiches, fettuccine Alfredo, and beef Wellington (a popular dish that is named after royalty). Then again, sometimes dishes come with a moniker for unflattering reasons. Take Hoover stew, a meal developed and served in soup kitchens in the 1930s and named for President Herbert Hoover. It wasn't exactly named because it was this President's favorite food, but rather because of the 31st POTUS' unfortunate legacy. After the stock market crash of 1929 and the ensuing decade-long Great Depression, many Americans blamed the lack of government relief on the President. Hoover stew, made out of necessity from cheap ingredients, paid homage to the leader.

Hoover stew was a combination of cooked macaroni pasta, sliced hot dogs, canned tomatoes, and canned corn. After the pasta was boiled, all the ingredients were mixed together and warmed. The result was a hearty, filling dish, with plenty of carbohydrates, protein, and some vitamins from the vegetables. Overall, it was a smart and nutritious dish to offer anyone who came looking for a hot meal. And, although it may be a Depression-era dinner we don't eat anymore, Hoover stew could still be an excellent, budget-friendly dish to add into your rotating menu. Even picky kids would probably like it just as it was made in the 30s, and the recipe is easy to update as well.