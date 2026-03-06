Why Costco Chooses Not To Work With Many Name Brands

An average Costco warehouse is vast, measuring about 150,000 square feet. You might expect an endless array of offerings to fill that retail space, but the choices available are surprisingly few when compared to many grocery stores. Per The Motley Fool, a Costco outlet typically has about 4,000 SKUs (special codes identifying unique products and their variants). At an average supermarket, you'll find about 30,000. This is one of the many ways in which Costco differs from other stores. As part of the retail giant's rigorous inventory strategy, it only works with a handful of brands.

While Costco handles fewer SKUs, it stocks large amounts of the items it does offer. This allows the world's third-largest retailer to command favorable prices from suppliers and organize logistics more efficiently. It also helps ensure that products on the store's shelves are high-selling, high-quality, and low-priced. In fact, the strategy even extends to payment systems, seen in Costco's shift from accepting AMEX to exclusively VISA in order to keep transaction fees lower for customers.

Even when brands are able to meet all the conditions set forth (and it's easy to imagine that many are keen to partner with Costco), it still may not be in the retail chain's best interest to source from a large number of name brands. For one, while offering fewer choices to buyers may seem counterintuitive, it can actually lead to higher sales. Various studies suggest that having too many options causes decision fatigue (via The Decision Lab). That could actually dissuade people from making purchases. Thus, limiting the number of name brands could benefit Costco as well as its loyal members in this regard.