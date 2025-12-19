7 Costco Finds You Won't See On Shelves In 2026

It happens more often than it should: Costco stocks a Kirkland Signature item you fall in love with, and just when you get used to picking it up on each visit, it suddenly disappears from shelves. It seems like it happens without warning, although those in the know recognize that items with price signs bearing an asterisk are on the chopping block. If you keep your eyes peeled, you can grab a few of your favorites before they vanish to tide you over until they reappear — if they ever do.

Dicey maneuvers like this happen throughout the year at the warehouse chain. You may not be able to bring them back, but at least if you know they're gone for the moment, you can stop hoping you'll find them again and move on. And if they become part of the inventory once more when you least expect it? Well, lucky you! Just don't get your heart set on that scenario.

With the new year approaching quickly, it seems the perfect time to revisit some of the more cherished Costco items you won't be seen on shelves in 2026. Some are new removals, while others have been gone for a bit and show no signs of re-emerging. Some are undoubtedly Kirkland favorites that need a comeback, but won't be getting one for a while. One things for sure: Keen-eyed shoppers are none too shy to compare notes on Costco disappearances and help each other stay aware of possible sightings.