7 Costco Finds You Won't See On Shelves In 2026
It happens more often than it should: Costco stocks a Kirkland Signature item you fall in love with, and just when you get used to picking it up on each visit, it suddenly disappears from shelves. It seems like it happens without warning, although those in the know recognize that items with price signs bearing an asterisk are on the chopping block. If you keep your eyes peeled, you can grab a few of your favorites before they vanish to tide you over until they reappear — if they ever do.
Dicey maneuvers like this happen throughout the year at the warehouse chain. You may not be able to bring them back, but at least if you know they're gone for the moment, you can stop hoping you'll find them again and move on. And if they become part of the inventory once more when you least expect it? Well, lucky you! Just don't get your heart set on that scenario.
With the new year approaching quickly, it seems the perfect time to revisit some of the more cherished Costco items you won't be seen on shelves in 2026. Some are new removals, while others have been gone for a bit and show no signs of re-emerging. Some are undoubtedly Kirkland favorites that need a comeback, but won't be getting one for a while. One things for sure: Keen-eyed shoppers are none too shy to compare notes on Costco disappearances and help each other stay aware of possible sightings.
Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips
What would ever compel a chain like Costco to eliminate its own Kirkland Signature branded semi-sweet chocolate chips? The pantry staple is a home-baking slam dunk for stores to keep on hand at all times. Now, customers are forced to buy a 72-ounce bag of Nestle chips, which may be a better-known brand, but it doesn't have the signature label aura that many members prefer.
It wasn't long ago that the chips flowed in Costcos all over. But In 2024, the well-priced, oversized package slipped out of sight to great complaint from warehouse members who had come to depend on it. The chain pinned the blame on rising cocoa prices, which has made chocolate everywhere more expensive.
Rumors are afloat that there's a return coming for these sweet bits. As of the end 2025, there's still a website listing but the status shows as out of stock. That may be fine if you're of the opinion that chocolate chips ruin your desserts. For those who know better, we'll have to make do until this Costco winner really does return.
Organic Soy Beverage
It's better known as soy milk, even if the dairy industry refuses to acknowledge that name, and Kirkland Organic Soy Beverage was a highly popular refrigerator case item when it was in stock. But now, customers are left with nothing but memories and a bitter taste in their mouth while searching for a suitable substitute.
The affordable milk alternative left shelves unceremoniously in early 2025. Shoppers jumped on Reddit to share notes on other brands that might be equivalent to fill the gap. One resourceful shopper emailed the company to inquire why stock had disappeared and heard back that slow sales caused the company discontinue production.
No matter what false facts about soy milk you might believe, it's been a healthy and popular replacement for those who can't drink dairy or simply choose not too. While regular grocery stores carry other brands that are usually higher priced, Costco members will have to keep checking the refrigerator case throughout the new year to see if the warehouse reverses course.
Country French loaves
Passing through the bakery section of a Costco is like walking through a carbohydrate wonderland. Rather than keeping the sandwich bread back with the fresh baked items, the warehouse reserves this area for whole loaves turned out by actual bread makers behind the counter. One of the significant offerings used to be the country French loaves, a crusty, rustic loaf that gave croissants and baguettes a run for their money. Sadly, it's been relegated to the realm of retail folklore, where disappointed shoppers tell stories of how wonderful it was when this starchy specialty was still a regular item.
Word of the country French bread no longer being sold prompted Costco fans to sound the alarm for their fellow bread fans. Those who hadn't heard were crushed to find out their favorite form of bread from the warehouse would no longer be available. Others talked about the rustic Italian bread that cropped up in its place, with mixed results.
In a move that seems reserved for only the most popular Costco bakery items, the removal sparked a petition to reinstate the product. Unfortunately, it got only 37 signatures — clearly not enough to move the needle.
Kirkland Signature Mayo
Do you remember trying Kirkland Signature mayo and getting attached to the fantastic flavor and phenomenal price? You don't? Maybe that's because this is one Costco item that didn't really ever make it to shelves. It's one of those wished-for things that was once a prime addition to the condiment aisle, but according to some sources, it never came about. But if you check Facebook, you can find folks talking about the spread being a previous purchase that's due to return to shelves shortly. Unfortunately, you'll have to shop in Canada to find it.
Store-branded mayo seems like such a natural fit for a chain that specializes in bulk pantry items, especially in the chain's U.S. locations. So what happened? Apparently, in trying to upgrade how mayonnaise is made, Costco tried to create a healthier version by incorporating extra omega-3, but the food specialists found that this turned the finished product into a slimy, separated mess. So much for a healthier sandwich spread.
It still sounds like a promising idea, though there's no indication that Kirkland Signature mayonnaise is still on the drawing board. So if you don't see it at your local Costco in 2026, you'll know that the company hasn't cracked the code.
Croissant sandwich platters
If you love sliding into Costco just before party time to pick up a croissant sandwich platter for the occasion, you may want to make other plans. This fan favorite has vanished from stock and shows no signs of making a return.
One shopper describes on Reddit being taking by surprise when they dropped by the deli section to order a croissant tray and couldn't find it on the order form where they found it before. They were told were told that it was no longer available, and had been replaced by the sprouted grain sandwich platter instead. Other shoppers confirmed that the same it happened at their locations and described the new platter as okay but not as incredible as the croissants were.
This feels like another one of those poorly thought out decisions that could be reconsidered if enough customers voiced their dissatisfaction at the counter. While Costco changed the way it makes croissants in general, the very least it can do is continue to offer them in a tasty party format to make celebrations easier. Just don't expect 2026 to be the year that it happens.
Seasoned Roast Beef
Costco's deli section used to have a highly-lauded prepackaged version of seasoned roast beef slices that made digging into homemade sandwiches a tastier affair. Somewhere along the line, that premium Kirkland Signature purchase took its leave and hasn't been seen since. Though the refrigerator cases carry a decent array of other options, patrons who favor the taste of the house label version were left high and dry without notice.
Many customers have noticed it missing for a while and chimed in on Reddit conversations in early 2025 to commiserate and offer solutions. One member found similar roast beef at their Costco Business Center, though it wasn't specifically the Kirkland package. Others bemoaned buying other deli slices to keep their meat well-stocked, but it isn't the same. For some, shifting to another store's roast beef means paying between three and four times what they paid at Costco.
With such a long-standing absence in place, there's no good chance that you'll suddenly find Kirkland Signature sliced roast beef back in Costco cases in 2026. Since rising beef prices continue to wallop grocery stores and restaurants, shoppers will be lucky if they see it returned at all.
Pepsi in the food court
It may not be an item located on Costco shelves, but Pepsi products sold at the food court will be disappearing in 2026 just the same. In fact, the process of replacing them with Coke products began in mid-2025 and was expected to be complete by fall. If you haven't seen it happen in your area yet, it's only a matter of time.
Why would the company move away from Pepsi and toward Coke? It's actually a shift back to Coke, which was switched out for Pepsi in 2013 to help maintain the price of Costco's famous $1.50 hotdog drink combo, according to a CNN report. That price has been in place since 1985 and has helped the chain sell over 150 million combos in 2024 alone.
Coke fans who've noticed the change in their areas are already celebrating the return of their favorite beverage brand. For Costco café diners who hold the controversial opinion that Pepsi is better than Coke, 2026 will be a year of adjustment.