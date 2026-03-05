Where To Find One Of The Best Burgers In Pennsylvania, According To Reviews

Burgers are synonymous with American cuisine and every state has its best joint that serves its own version of the meal. When it comes to the best spot to grab a burger in Pennsylvania, customer reviews have a strong opinion on where locals and tourists alike should go to place an order. According to those reviews, that spot is Charlie's Hamburgers, a casual eatery in Folsom just outside of Philadelphia.

Charlie's Hamburgers has many menu offerings, but its double cheeseburger seems to be the item that gets rave reviews. In fact, the double burger was included in our round up of the best burgers in every state. We're not the only ones, however, because on a Reddit thread about the best burgers in Pennsylvania, one says Charlie's Hamburgers is their go-to choice, with another chiming in and saying the double burger is the way to go. On Yelp, there are also a slew of reviews that say the double burgers is not to be missed. Even the restaurant recommends a double for "the best balance" of the core ingredients. So maybe the burgers are so good that a single patty just isn't enough? The restaurant also stands out against other spots for its retro vibe and menu according to some online reviews.