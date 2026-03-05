Where To Find One Of The Best Burgers In Pennsylvania, According To Reviews
Burgers are synonymous with American cuisine and every state has its best joint that serves its own version of the meal. When it comes to the best spot to grab a burger in Pennsylvania, customer reviews have a strong opinion on where locals and tourists alike should go to place an order. According to those reviews, that spot is Charlie's Hamburgers, a casual eatery in Folsom just outside of Philadelphia.
Charlie's Hamburgers has many menu offerings, but its double cheeseburger seems to be the item that gets rave reviews. In fact, the double burger was included in our round up of the best burgers in every state. We're not the only ones, however, because on a Reddit thread about the best burgers in Pennsylvania, one says Charlie's Hamburgers is their go-to choice, with another chiming in and saying the double burger is the way to go. On Yelp, there are also a slew of reviews that say the double burgers is not to be missed. Even the restaurant recommends a double for "the best balance" of the core ingredients. So maybe the burgers are so good that a single patty just isn't enough? The restaurant also stands out against other spots for its retro vibe and menu according to some online reviews.
What you'll taste when you order a double cheeseburger at Charlie's Hamburgers
Are you wondering just what makes the double cheeseburger at Charlie's Hamburgers so good? The sandwich features two ground-beef patties that are made fresh daily at the chain with slices of yellow cheese on a toasted bun. The freshness of the ingredients, like those patties made in house, are also a reason to visit the restaurant. It costs just $5.15, which isn't bad when you consider how much some popular places charge for a burger these days. You can also customize the burger and add various toppings like ketchup, mustard, mayo, pickles, fried onions, and sauerkraut. There are additions that cost a bit extra like bacon, tomato, and hot cherry peppers. You even have the option to make it a complete meal with fries or onion rings.
The patties at Charlie's Hamburgers are thin, and might remind you of the popular smash burger recipes that are taking over kitchens and menus. The eatery can also whip up grilled cheese and other finger favorites like hot dogs (served on the same toasted burger buns) and chicken fingers. Burger specials are available, too. There's the Charles Special that comes with a single patty with cheese, fried onion, tomato, and pickles for just $4.34. So if you find yourself in Folsom, head to Charlie's Hamburgers. It's open seven days a week and also offers delivery through platforms like Uber Eats.