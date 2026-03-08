The One Food That Stands Out The Most In The US, According To Gordon Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay, the guy who is always angry on TV, isn't just a celebrity chef, he has built a culinary empire, with books, cookware, television shows, and restaurants all over the world. With decades in the industry, he certainly has a global palate, and there are several dishes that have stood out as not only delicious, but influential on his career and his own style of cooking. On a YouTube segment he filmed for Condé Nast Traveler in 2025, Ramsay spoke about standout meals he's eaten in the United Kingdom, India, Morocco, France, Spain, Vietnam, Mexico, Australia, South Africa, Denmark, and the United States. As for the latter, he singles out one state as his favorite of all 50, saying, "I'm gonna go with Texas because of the incredible beef."
Ramsay went on to call the Lone Star state a "standalone country," and mentioned, "The quality of ingredients is just second to none, I mean, I've eaten some of the best beef in the world in Texas." On his show, "Uncharted," Ramsay spent time in Texas where he prepared steak and eggs, using a ribeye steak from local longhorn cattle. On a separate occasion, the chef made steak and eggs again, but this time in Austin where he cooked with Texas golden boy, Matthew McConaughey. The dish was garnished with fresh pico de gallo and soft goat cheese. Quick tip: If this inspires you and you want to elevate your steak and eggs at home, serve them with chimichurri.
Beef cattle have been raised in Texas since the 16th century
Beef might be synonymous with Texas now, but did you know cattle are not native to North America? They were brought first to the island of Hispaniola by Christopher Columbus in 1493, who introduced Spanish cattle to the New World, a forerunner to modern Texas longhorns. Through the 16th and 17th centuries, cattle ranching moved north, eventually reaching the Rio Grande Valley in Texas.
By 1680, thousands of cattle were in the El Paso area and by the mid-18th century, cattle ranches were run by Spanish missions and private citizens. Over the centuries, cattle numbers ebbed and flowed in Texas due to demand for beef, wars, settlement, diseases, and things like overgrazing and lack of pastures. But today, the industry is strong and notable for producing meat and steaks worthy of a celeb chef. As of 2024, there were roughly 12 million cattle in Texas, per the Texas Farm Bureau.
Texas beef isn't just prized for its history and association with cowboy culture, but for its quality, which is precisely what Gordon Ramsay appreciates about it. Texas-raised cattle are largely raised on various natural grasses, which contribute to the beef's robust flavor and tender texture. Some Texas ranchers have been raising cattle and caring for their land for generations, so sustainability is of the utmost importance, as well as animal welfare. Both help to keep the land healthy, and the animals reproduce safely and strongly.