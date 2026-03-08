The One Food That Stands Out The Most In The US, According To Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay, the guy who is always angry on TV, isn't just a celebrity chef, he has built a culinary empire, with books, cookware, television shows, and restaurants all over the world. With decades in the industry, he certainly has a global palate, and there are several dishes that have stood out as not only delicious, but influential on his career and his own style of cooking. On a YouTube segment he filmed for Condé Nast Traveler in 2025, Ramsay spoke about standout meals he's eaten in the United Kingdom, India, Morocco, France, Spain, Vietnam, Mexico, Australia, South Africa, Denmark, and the United States. As for the latter, he singles out one state as his favorite of all 50, saying, "I'm gonna go with Texas because of the incredible beef."

Ramsay went on to call the Lone Star state a "standalone country," and mentioned, "The quality of ingredients is just second to none, I mean, I've eaten some of the best beef in the world in Texas." On his show, "Uncharted," Ramsay spent time in Texas where he prepared steak and eggs, using a ribeye steak from local longhorn cattle. On a separate occasion, the chef made steak and eggs again, but this time in Austin where he cooked with Texas golden boy, Matthew McConaughey. The dish was garnished with fresh pico de gallo and soft goat cheese. Quick tip: If this inspires you and you want to elevate your steak and eggs at home, serve them with chimichurri.