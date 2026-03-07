Why Bushmeat Is Banned In The US

Processing meat to sell to the American public is a serious matter. Rigorous health and safety measures are put into place to ensure that conditions don't promote the growth of potentially dangerous bacteria. There are temperature and storage standards for beef (be aware of red flags to look for in meat departments), poultry, fish, and game, but not for bushmeat. This is because it's banned in the United States, along with several other foods and drinks.

Bushmeat is derived from wild animals in various regions of the world, including bats, monkeys and apes, porcupines, elephants, giraffes, rodents, and more. It's often smoked, dried, or salted, and because it's not prepared with a heat source, this processing can't effectively kill infectious bacteria commonly found in meats.

Bushmeat can carry diseases that are extremely threatening to humans, including Ebola, HIV, and SARS, which is why it is not allowed in America. Those who try to smuggle it face a staggering $250,000 fine. Fortunately, there haven't been any reported illnesses in the U.S. that have been linked to the illegal importation of bushmeat, but it is something that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention takes very seriously. Of course, international travelers have the choice to partake in bushmeat in countries where it is legal to procure and consume, but it is a risky chance to take.