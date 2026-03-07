The Strict Rule Costco Sample Workers Must Abide By

It's no secret that Costco's sample givers have to follow some stringent rules. Workers must change gloves frequently to ensure proper sanitation and aren't permitted to eat their own wares on duty (which can lead to termination of employment in some cases). Sample givers are also confined to a limited area around their workspace, as they're not permitted to leave goods unattended while on the clock. In an interview with Mental Floss, a former sampler claimed they couldn't stray more than 12 feet from their samples and characterized the rule as a safety precaution. "If a kid sees an unattended station with a hot grill running and grabs a sample off of it and burns themselves," the former staffer explained, "it's a liability."

Costco's sample staff also aren't actually store employees, as these individuals work for Club Demonstration Services, or CDS. CDS partners with Costco on its free sample program, and the company is responsible for staging, cleanliness, and all other aspects of operation. Similarly, Costco doesn't actually choose the products being sampled in the warehouse; instead, brands and vendors pay CDS to promote their products. As much as shoppers love Costco's free samples, brands love it even more, as the strategy has been known to consistently increase product sales.