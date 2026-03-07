The Southern Eatery That Birthed A Restaurant Empire

Though The Green Frog closed its doors in 1981, its business was successful enough that Darden was able to branch out, eventually becoming a Howard Johnson franchisee. From here, the story gets a little choppy as to how quickly it happened. However, by most accounts, after investing in Gary's Duck Inn in Orlando, Florida, it was here Darden found inspiration for his next venture with a seafood-based menu. That venture happened to be the first Red Lobster restaurant in Lakeland, Florida, in 1968. By 1970, General Mills, the company behind many food brands, saw the restaurant's potential and purchased it, making Darden an executive within the company. The backing of a company with the stature of General Mills allowed Darden to grow Red Lobster and open his next big endeavor, Olive Garden, in 1982. By 1995, General Mills spun the restaurant chains into Darden Restaurants, named after its founder.

While Red Lobster may have been a founding brand, it hasn't been part of the Darden family since 2014. After 76 years, the seafood chain and its delicious Cheddar Bay Biscuits were sold to Golden Gate Capital for a cool $2.1 billion. That may leave Olive Garden as the remaining flagship Darden brand, but it's still counted among many recognizable chains like Capital Grill, Yardhouse, and Longhorn Steakhouse. In 2024, Darden added the tex-mex chain, Chuy's, to its roster of restaurants. Given the Orlando-based institution's legacy, it's hard to believe it all started with a frog.