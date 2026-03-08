Why You Should Leave Ball Park Hot Dogs Out Of Your Shopping Cart

With so many hot dog options at the supermarket, it can be hard to know which to choose, especially if you haven't tasted a range of brands yourself. But if you ask us, Ball Park franks are one type of hot dog you shouldn't buy. In fact, in our taste-tested ranking of 11 hot dog brands, we gave Ball Park's Bun Size Beef hot dogs the ninth spot.

In her analysis, she found that they were one of the pricier options, despite being "only slightly beefy" in flavor. She notes that an eight-pack costs $8.49, or about $1.06 per dog. All-beef hot dogs are typically more expensive than pork or chicken hot dogs, so the cost isn't completely unreasonable. But if you consider that a 24-pack of Sam's Club beef hot dogs costs 54 cents per dog, or that a six-pack of Trader Joe's uncured beef hot dogs comes out to 67 cents a piece, you'll see that Ball Park is more expensive than some competitors — and it doesn't necessarily pay off.

Kellerhals Keogh said she'll still buy Ball Park dogs ahead of a cookout if they're on sale. But if you want a beef alternative that's tastier and cheaper, Nathan's, Oscar Mayer, and Trader Joe's are all contenders. For organic eaters, there's Aldi's Simply Nature beef dogs. For heftier servings, consider Costco's Kirkland Signature Beef Dinner Franks, which weigh in at a quarter-pound each and receive rave reviews.