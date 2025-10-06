Which Hot Dog Is Actually The Best? We Tried And Ranked 11 Brands

Bar-S claims to be America's best-selling hot dog based on the volume of hot dogs sold from 2005 to 2020, which perhaps set my expectations for these dogs a little too high. When it comes to variety, Bar-S has an extensive lineup of franks, including its lineup of classic hot dogs (which are made with chicken and pork), beef, chicken, turkey, and cheddar (which is the same as the classic franks, with the addition of cheese).

I tried a 1-pound pack of Classic Jumbo Franks, which included eight hot dogs and cost only $2.99 — the lowest price of any of the options on this list. The Classic Jumbo Franks are slightly shorter than bun-length, but live up to their name when it comes to width. Unfortunately, that's about all these franks have going for them. Before I could even register the flavor, I was overwhelmed by their unappealing rubbery texture, which is one reason to avoid these hot dogs. A few faint notes of pepper come through, followed by a mild saltiness, but no standout chicken or pork flavors to speak of (other than, perhaps, rubber chicken).

Interestingly, the ingredients list mentions that the classic franks include 2% or less of beef. Printed so small that I wasn't sure if the label actually said "beet" or "beef," this under-the-radar inclusion seems almost deceptive, and is definitely worth noting for anyone trying to avoid beef franks altogether.