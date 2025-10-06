Which Hot Dog Is Actually The Best? We Tried And Ranked 11 Brands
While some might equate hot dogs with grilling season, they're just as much a necessity for tailgate season, and the unsung hero of cozy wintertime dishes like BBQ beanie weenies and chili dog casseroles. For many, the ideal hot dog is a 100% beef frank that's got a little bit of snap when you bite into it, and a flavor that shines through, even when buried under a pile of condiments. But there are plenty of other meat-based hot dogs on the market made with chicken, pork, and turkey that deserve just as much attention as their all-beef counterparts.
Considering the sheer number of hot dog brands on the market, choosing one can be more daunting than you'd expect. The wide range of prices and ingredients can be a lot to choose from, so I tasted 11 of the most easily recognizable and widely available hot dog brands to find out which ones are actually the best. You might be surprised to find out that some of the most expensive options out there aren't necessarily the tastiest, and that some chicken dogs actually hold their own in an all-beef hot dog world. Note that all prices are accurate at the time of writing but may vary. Here's how 11 top hot dog brands rank, from worst to best.
11. Bar-S Classic Jumbo Franks
Bar-S claims to be America's best-selling hot dog based on the volume of hot dogs sold from 2005 to 2020, which perhaps set my expectations for these dogs a little too high. When it comes to variety, Bar-S has an extensive lineup of franks, including its lineup of classic hot dogs (which are made with chicken and pork), beef, chicken, turkey, and cheddar (which is the same as the classic franks, with the addition of cheese).
I tried a 1-pound pack of Classic Jumbo Franks, which included eight hot dogs and cost only $2.99 — the lowest price of any of the options on this list. The Classic Jumbo Franks are slightly shorter than bun-length, but live up to their name when it comes to width. Unfortunately, that's about all these franks have going for them. Before I could even register the flavor, I was overwhelmed by their unappealing rubbery texture, which is one reason to avoid these hot dogs. A few faint notes of pepper come through, followed by a mild saltiness, but no standout chicken or pork flavors to speak of (other than, perhaps, rubber chicken).
Interestingly, the ingredients list mentions that the classic franks include 2% or less of beef. Printed so small that I wasn't sure if the label actually said "beet" or "beef," this under-the-radar inclusion seems almost deceptive, and is definitely worth noting for anyone trying to avoid beef franks altogether.
10. Hebrew National Beef Franks
There's a good chance you've had a Hebrew National frank at just about any sporting event or at a street cart serving hot dogs in your nearest big city. Known for making hot dogs with 100% kosher beef, the brand offers several variations of its classic franks, including all-natural, reduced-fat, jumbo, bun-length, and even knockwurst franks.
It's not that Hebrew National Beef Franks aren't good. The no-frills beefy flavor is easy to like, even if it isn't quite as bold as many of the other all-beef hot dogs in this lineup. The weight of each hot dog in the 10.3-ounce package shakes out to around 1.72 ounces per dog, which is average, but the shape of the frank isn't quite long enough to fit the length of a bun, nor is it especially thick. Even though there are only six hot dogs in each pack, a basic pack of Hebrew National beef franks still comes at the premium price of $8.69 per package. It's not the most expensive hot dog option available, but it's a high price to pay for only six average portions with average flavor.
For those specifically interested in kosher hot dogs, Hebrew National is one of the only widely available brands that offer 100% kosher beef franks. But if you're looking for a beef hot dog option and don't necessarily need the kosher certification, there are more flavorful options available for a better value.
9. Ball Park Bun Size Beef
Ball Park leans into the game day grilling theme, making these hot dogs seem like the obvious choice for a tailgate. A 15-ounce pack of eight bun-length beef hot dogs costs $8.49 — the same price as the original-sized beef hot dogs that also come in a 15-ounce pack. The dogs themselves have a similar, only slightly beefy flavor to them as the Hebrew National hot dogs, and the bun-length franks are exactly the size of an average hot dog bun. There's a slight snap to the casing, and the seasoning is slightly salty with no other major flavor notes.
Beef hot dogs in general tend to cost more than non-beef options these days, so it wasn't entirely surprising to see these land in the $8 range. That said, you're getting a little more bang for your buck compared to the Hebrew National beef franks, and I've occasionally found Ball Park hot dogs on sale for less, which is when I'd typically choose to stock up if I knew a tailgate was in my future.
8. Oscar Mayer Wieners
It's hard to say whether Oscar Mayer's wieners or the brand's iconic Weinermobiles are more famous, but both are instantly recognizable at the grocery store and on the road. Founded in 1883, the brand today produces over 15 different varieties of hot dogs, including its classic wieners, as well as beef, turkey, cheese, chili cheese, and even plant-based hot dog options.
Even though there are all-beef options available, I opted for the original Oscar Mayer Wieners for a taste of what makes this brand unique. These wieners are made with a combination of chicken, turkey, and pork, and alongside water, corn syrup is also listed among the main ingredients. I was pleasantly surprised to find that, even though these dogs are made only with lighter meats, they still pack a relatively big flavor. Lighter colored flecks are visible in the link's mix, which presumably is from the varying proteins, but doesn't affect the texture of the wiener itself. The hot dogs taste moderately salted, but no other major seasonings stand out.
The regular-sized hot dogs are slightly smaller than the length of a bun and weigh roughly 1.6 ounces each. A 16-ounce package contains 10 dogs, which is a departure from the usual 8-count packages, and costs $5.29. It's clear that the original Oscar Mayer Wieners are made and priced to appeal to a wide audience, which makes them a safe bet when serving a crowd.
7. Applegate Organics The Great Organic Uncured Beef Hot Dog
Applegate meat products can be found just about anywhere these days, from specialty organic grocery stores to the cold cuts section in regular grocery stores. The brand makes both organic and "natural" (non-organic) hot dogs. There are beef, chicken, and turkey dogs, with Applegate Organics The Great Organic Uncured Beef Hot Dogs among the most popular and available in packs of six or eight.
You won't find these beef hot dogs in bun-length or jumbo variations, but you will find that these dogs have a flavor profile unlike any of the others on this list. While not especially salty, these 100% grass-fed beef hot dogs are noticeably seasoned with herbs and spices, like coriander, ginger, mace, and cayenne pepper (in addition to the more commonly used garlic, paprika, onion, black pepper, and celery powder). Even though these hot dogs are made with grass-fed beef, they don't have an overly "beefy" or gamey flavor, although the beef flavor is somewhat more pronounced than the previously mentioned options.
If you're used to beef hot dogs and sausages with minimal seasoning, Applegate's version might be a surprising departure from the ordinary. The additional flavors may be off-putting for some but a welcome upgrade for others, especially those who prefer heavier-seasoned sausages.
6. Sabrett Bun Size Skinless Beef Frankfurters
Another major player in the NYC street hot dog game, Sabrett's iconic blue and yellow street cart umbrellas are essentially part of the city's urban landscape. Known for its beef frankfurters, Sabrett also produces a line of hot dog condiments, including sauerkraut, spicy brown mustard, relish, and onions in tomato sauce to complete your hot dog experience.
Sabrett's beef frankfurters are available in several sizes, with natural casing, skinless, and spicy varieties. I picked up a pack of Sabrett Bun Size Skinless Beef Frankfurters, which come eight to a 14-ounce pack for $8.39. The bun-length hot dogs are the same weight and price as the regular-sized dogs, and are exactly the length of an average hot dog bun. Even though Sabrett makes kosher-style beef frankfurters, they are not actually certified kosher.
Its hot dogs have a well-rounded, beefy flavor that's almost buttery, and taste exactly like what you'd get if you were buying one from a street vendor. I had always assumed that the buttery taste came from the street cart hot dogs that had spent who knows how long essentially braising in their own juices. But it turns out that they carry the flavor all on their own, no dirty dog water required. The regular frankfurters otherwise have an average saltiness level and no noticeably unusual seasoning notes to speak of.
5. Gwaltney Traditional Meat Hot Dogs
I grew up eating Gwaltney hot dogs. At the time, I had no idea that these hot dogs were made with chicken and pork, because how could a chicken-based hot dog be so flavorful? No, they don't taste like beef, but Gwaltney Traditional Meat Hot Dogs have a bold enough flavor all their own to be just as satisfying.
For those who already enjoy pork and chicken-based sausages, Gwaltney's hot dogs will be easy to enjoy without missing the beef in the slightest. These might be the smallest hot dogs of the bunch, but what they lack in size, they make up for with a pleasant saltiness and welcome snap when biting into them, proving that not all white meat hot dogs are rubbery and flavorless.
Beyond Gwaltney Traditional Meat Hot Dogs, Gwaltney also offers hot dogs made with chicken (plus a casing of beef collagen), turkey dogs, and jumbo franks that are chicken blended with pork and beef. That said, there are currently no all-beef options in Gwaltney's lineup of hot dogs. Given the substantial price variation between all-beef hot dogs and dogs made with other proteins these days, the $3.19 price tag on a pack of Gwaltney Traditional Meat Hot Dogs might be a welcome relief for those seeking a tasty hot dog option at a much more approachable price point, especially when serving a crowd.
4. Boar's Head Uncured Beef Frankfurters
Given how vast the Boar's Head empire of grocery and deli meats is, I was a little surprised that there weren't more hot dog options in the brand's repertoire. As far as classic hot dog options go, Boar's Head makes Uncured Beef Frankfurters and Uncured Pork & Beef Frankfurters, each available in regular-sized packs of eight, and, strangely, longer-sized packs of seven. The sin of offering a package of seven hot dogs is almost unforgivable, given that manufacturers don't exactly make a habit of producing bags of seven buns. The crime was only minimized due to how good the hot dogs taste, but it absolutely kept them from reaching a higher position on this list.
Boar's Head Uncured Beef Frankfurters have a full-flavored beefy taste, and somehow taste like they've just come off the grill at a cookout, even though they were simply heated in my clean air fryer. It's hard to say where that cookout flavor came from. The ingredients list for these frankfurters is minimal, including only beef, water, salt, cultured celery powder, natural flavor, paprika, and sea salt—but it's working for them all the same. Boar's Head hot dogs have a nice saltiness to them, making them good enough to enjoy even without any condiments or a bun (which you might have to resort to if you buy a pack of seven dogs and have only six buns).
3. Nathan's Famous Franks
Perhaps it's no surprise that the best-tasting hot dog out of all the NYC street dog entries is Nathan's Famous Franks, produced by the very same Coney Island hot dog brand that holds the famous annual hot dog eating contest. Even after tasting 11 different hot dog brands, I'm nowhere near Joey Chestnut's record of wolfing down 76 Nathan's hot dogs in one sitting, but the fact that these particular dogs taste so good makes that feat feel possible.
Nathan's only makes 100% beef hot dogs, although they are available in a variety of sizes, casing styles, and flavor additions, and are not kosher certified. Sitting on the saltier end of the hot dog spectrum, Nathan's Famous Franks have a bigger beefy flavor than Sabrett's frankfurters, but impart the same kind of rounded buttery taste that I enjoyed so much. There isn't much in the way of additional spices or seasoning, which can be added with a wide array of hot dog toppings, but these dogs don't necessarily need the additional toppings.
It should be noted that these were the most expensive hot dogs in the lineup, costing $9.19 for a 12-ounce pack of eight bun-length franks. If price is no object, or it's cheaper than an actual trip to Coney Island, you'll be rewarded with the quintessential New York City hot dog, and possibly a newfound ambition to become a competitive hot dog eater.
2. 365 by Whole Foods Market Uncured Beef Hot Dogs
When it comes to hot dogs, people usually fall into one of two categories: those who like them long, or those who like them thick. Impressively, Whole Foods' 365 store brand Uncured Beef Hot Dogs weigh in at over 2.6 ounces per dog, and max out in both the length and width departments, so you can enjoy the best of both worlds. Almost too large for a standard bun, these hot dogs have a slight peppery taste and are not overly salty. Given how much meat is involved, you can pile these hot dogs with plenty of condiments and still easily get the full impact of the dog's flavor.
There are only six hot dogs per package, but at $6.49 per 1-pound pack, these hot dogs seem like a pretty good deal overall, especially knowing that you won't be left feeling hungry afterwards. Whole Foods also sells a 365 store brand organic grass-fed beef hot dog option that includes six hot dogs in a 12-ounce pack for $6.99. While not quite as good a deal for the quantity, the quality of the beef is slightly higher, and the hot dogs themselves are still an impressive 2 ounces per serving.
1. Trader Joe's Uncured Beef Hot Dogs
Every so often, Trader Joe's provides hidden gems at prices you'd expect from a wholesale club, without the need to buy in bulk or pay for a membership. Just as often, the grocery store manages to offer store-brand versions of everyday grocery items, like hot dogs, that somehow exceed expectations. Like Whole Foods, Trader Joe's regularly offers both Uncured Beef Hot Dogs and Organic Uncured Grass Fed Beef Hot Dogs, for $3.99 and $5.99, respectively. Since the regular, uncured hot dogs offer a little more value (and have a cuter label), I picked those up to taste alongside the other brands on this list, and was surprised and impressed by how good they are.
Offering the biggest, beefiest flavor, the perfect level of saltiness, and length that extends past the ends of an average hot dog bun, Trader Joe's hot dogs became my top choice almost instantly, thanks to their flavor and size. While the package includes six hot dogs instead of eight, the $3.99 price tag is still the lowest for an all-beef hot dog. In fact, buying two packs of these hot dogs would still be cheaper than some of the more expensive all-beef options on this list right now, and even tastier all at the same time.
Methodology
For the sake of consistency, all of the hot dogs featured in this ranking were heated in an air fryer at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 4 minutes, tasted by themselves, and then again on a white bread bun with no toppings for a full picture of each frank's flavor profile. As daunting as trying 11 hot dogs simultaneously is, they were tasted side-by-side in one sitting for the clearest comparison.
After making an initial ranking based on flavor, I considered any additional aspects that might sway my choice when grocery shopping, like hot dog size, ingredients, servings per package, and general value for the price. While the flavor and texture of each hot dog were the primary influences on the ranking, the additional factors helped define the ranking when several options were similar in taste.
Nutrition and dietary needs may be a factor for some when choosing a hot dog brand, but neither was a dealbreaker for me when choosing where a hot dog landed in this particular lineup. A well-seasoned hot dog took precedence over sodium content, and the quality of the ingredients weighed more heavily than the overall calorie count. When a brand offered a classic or traditional hot dog option was available, that became the default choice for the tasting, regardless of whether it was beef-based or made with another animal protein. Chicken and pork franks were not judged by how well they mimicked the beef frank competition, just how good the flavor was, based on the meat at hand.