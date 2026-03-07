6 Restaurants Zohran Mamdani Frequents In NYC

Actress and cookbook author Madhur Jaffrey sits in an ornate wooden chair inside Kabab King, a Pakistani restaurant in Queens, New York, in the music video for rapper Mr. Cardamom's 2019 song "Nani." "Drinkin' hella water poured for me by my waiter," raps Mr. Cardamom, filling Jaffrey's glass. "Not just anyone, but the head f*****g maitre." Later in the video, a shirtless Mr. Cardamom stands in a street food cart, rapping while wearing only an apron and holding a wrap in his crossed arms. It's clear Mr. Cardamom loves food (via YouTube).

Seven years later, Mr. Cardamom still loves food. But today, he's better known as New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani. Even his mayoral campaign centered on food. Mamdani has said it's just the way he sees the world. "So many of these moments in my life were ones that I could not separate from food," he told The New York Times.

Mamdani's approach turns some conventional New York City food wisdom on its head. He likes the hole-in-the-wall, neighborhood joints, of which New York City has lots. And he's lived in Queens, the city's most diverse borough, where there's no shortage of cheap, delicious food. For years, he lived in Astoria, known for its great restaurants. Here are some of the spots he keeps coming back to.