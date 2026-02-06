5 Must-Try Restaurants In Astoria, NYC (According To A Local)
New York City is a food haven, and each neighborhood throughout the city's five boroughs tends to cater to its local, diverse communities. What makes my neighborhood of Astoria, Queens, so unique is that it's a true foodie's dream. Here, cuisines ranging from Greek and Middle Eastern to Irish and Mexican food are heavily represented. I've lived here for the majority of my almost 15-year NYC residency, and the thing I love about Astoria the most is all of that delicious food.
Ask any New Yorker what they know about Astoria, and they'll most likely mention the food, whether they live elsewhere in Queens or up in the Bronx. It's hard to pinpoint the absolute best restaurants in this large neighborhood, but with so much experience, I've managed to nail down my five favorite spots, and you should eat at all of them when you find yourself in Astoria. Whether you want a happy hour deal on a margarita with a Mexican-inspired brunch or crave authentic Greek seafood, I've got you covered with my local recommendations.
Las Catrinas
Just a few blocks from where I live in Astoria is the Tulum-inspired Mexican restaurant, Las Catrinas. When you walk in, expect dim lighting, low-key music that still makes you want to dance in your seat, and burning incense. There's indoor and outdoor seating, plus seats at the bar. It's casual, but it's a vibe that works for a last-minute brunch or date night. The staff is incredibly kind, and perhaps the best part is that Las Catrinas offers happy hour deals on margaritas, even on the weekends. I recommend a spicy one on the rocks, but Las Catrinas has a slew of flavors.
Las Catrinas is one of my go-to brunch spots in the neighborhood because it serves classic American brunch fare with a Mexican spin. The carnitas eggs Benedict is one of my favorites and certainly beats out the usual version of the dish made with ham. The restaurant also slings a breakfast burger with avocado, a runny egg, and a green chorizo patty along with a variety of other toppings. The fries served on the side are top-tier, especially for a Mexican restaurant, but be sure to bring your appetite if you want to tackle this burger. When it comes to lunch and dinner, the guacamole and smoky salsa are delicious, and you can't miss with any of the tacos.
Milkflower
Most of my preferred pizza spots in NYC don't offer a warm aesthetic for dine-in eating, but Milkflower is an exception. The wood-fired pizza joint lands on almost every list of the best restaurants in my neighborhood, and for good reason. First, it has a cozy vibe with exposed brick walls, large windows, and dim lighting. The kitchen is partially open, so you can see the wood-fired oven at work. The staff is prompt, friendly, and the food arrives at your table in a jiffy. I've gone here with friends, family, and on dates, and it hits the spot no matter the occasion.
Obviously, pizza is the mainstay here, and while I've tried many, I have a couple of favorites. Its Wu-Tang Clam, topped with clams, garlic, and parsley, is delicious if seafood is your thing. I also recently tried its Local 82, with sausages, tomatoes, garlic, and jalapeño, and I can't wait to order it again. The Swiss chard Caesar salad is an ideal way to start your meal, and there are other salads and starters, too. Recently, I had Milkflower's crab cakes for the first time, and they're a perfectly shareable appetizer of two crab cake patties and a side of zesty chili aioli. I'll be honest and say it's not my favorite pizza in the city (that's Andrew Bellucci's Pizzeria down the street), but it's certainly my favorite place to sit and eat pizza or, occasionally, cacio e pepe in the neighborhood. Also, the prices are decent for the portions and quality.
Seva
Astoria isn't necessarily known for Indian food, but that makes Seva stand out even more. It's been my choice spot for Indian food in the neighborhood for years, and take-out or delivery meals are just as satisfying as eating inside. Dining in offers a casual environment, but it's still nice enough to enjoy if you prefer going out to eat. It's not only I who savors Seva. It's often cited as one of the best restaurants in the neighborhood, especially for Indian cuisine.
What I like most about Seva's food is that it's actually spicy — and I have a relatively high spice tolerance. Most of its dishes come in various spice levels, so don't worry if you can't handle too much heat. One of my favorites is vegetarian-friendly saag paneer, which you might describe as India's version of creamed spinach. For protein, I suggest the chicken korma or lamb vindaloo. All of Seva's entrées are served with rice. Of course, other Indian staples, such garlic naan, samosas, and butter chicken, are all done well at Seva, too.
Sweet Afton
The night before I moved into my college dorm, just a month after moving to NYC back in 2011, my cousin took me to dinner at Sweet Afton. It still holds a special place in my heart. Sweet Afton is more of a bar with solid food than a restaurant, but it's worth a stop if you want quality bar food — namely, an amazing burger. Many consider Sweet Afton to have one of the best burgers in the neighborhood, and I certainly agree. Yes, this is a bar, but an elevated one, with booths, tables, ambient lighting, and bumping music. It's great for brunch, dinner, or a late-night meal after you've had a little too much booze.
When I eat at Sweet Afton, I typically order the burger and add Gouda cheese. It comes with fries and hits the spot. My friends like the fried chicken sandwich. The popcorn chicken and hummus are also delicious if you want snacks or would like to start the meal with an appetizer. Sometimes, Sweet Afton has a blooming onion on its menu — and it's a must-try if it's available. For brunch, the chicken biscuit or eggs Benedict are my top picks, but you really can't go wrong with much here.
Tavera Kyclades
People flock to Astoria to dine at Taverna Kyclades, and truth be told, this suggestion might be my favorite. Be warned! The Greek restaurant doesn't take reservations, so you might have to wait for a table, depending on the time and day. If you run into a long wait, I recommend getting a drink at the nearby Queens Room or The Ditty. I've been to Taverna Kyclades for special occasions, to take out-of-town visitors, and on dates, and every person that has accompanied me is thrilled with the food. During the warmer months, I recommend eating outside if there's an available table.
Taverna Kyclades specializes in seafood, and these are the dishes I like the most. Starting the meal with Greek staples like tzatziki, a Greek salad with massive chunks of feta, or its spicy feta dip (my personal favorite) is a must. For mains, I enjoy the branzino and the shrimp stuffed with crab. All entrées come with either rice, fries, beets, Swiss chard, or lemon potatoes, and I always go for the latter. If seafood isn't your thing, I recommend the lamb chops. To end the meal, Taverna Kyclades often serves a piece of galaktoboureko (a traditional Greek dessert made of custard and phyllo dough) on the house.