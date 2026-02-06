5 Must-Try Restaurants In Astoria, NYC (According To A Local)

New York City is a food haven, and each neighborhood throughout the city's five boroughs tends to cater to its local, diverse communities. What makes my neighborhood of Astoria, Queens, so unique is that it's a true foodie's dream. Here, cuisines ranging from Greek and Middle Eastern to Irish and Mexican food are heavily represented. I've lived here for the majority of my almost 15-year NYC residency, and the thing I love about Astoria the most is all of that delicious food.

Ask any New Yorker what they know about Astoria, and they'll most likely mention the food, whether they live elsewhere in Queens or up in the Bronx. It's hard to pinpoint the absolute best restaurants in this large neighborhood, but with so much experience, I've managed to nail down my five favorite spots, and you should eat at all of them when you find yourself in Astoria. Whether you want a happy hour deal on a margarita with a Mexican-inspired brunch or crave authentic Greek seafood, I've got you covered with my local recommendations.