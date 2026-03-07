The Disturbing $5 Million Lawsuit Once Filed Against Lidia Bastianich

Celebrity chef Lidia Bastianich has certainly led an inspiring life, but not without its blemishes — one of which is incredibly disturbing. In 2011, a $5 million lawsuit was filed against Bastianich alleging what amounts to human trafficking and enslavement (via The New York Post). Maria Carmela Farina — an Italian woman who was in her early 50s at the time of the incident — was reportedly tricked into working for Bastianich for six years without pay.

Speaking with the New York Daily News, Farina's lawyer, Paul Catsandonis, said that his client could only speak Italian and therefore had no one to turn to for help during the course of her six years working for Bastianich. She was allegedly allowed no vacation time, was cut off from her family, and was expected to provide 24/7 care for Bastianich's associate.

According to the New York Post story, the suit claimed that Bastianich's family went so far as to call Farina "il shiavo di lusso" ("the golden slave") behind her back, implying intentional mistreatment. The shocking allegations haven't seemed to have much of an impact on Bastianich's career since, which wasn't the case for other celebrity chefs sued by former employees.