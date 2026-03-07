Sam's Club Shoppers Love This Bone-In Steak Cut (And It Can Feed 2)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When you're part of a membership-only warehouse club, like Sam's Club or Costco, it can feel pretty elite. After all, you have access to those cheap and delicious hot dogs at Costco, and those premier deals at Sam's Club, even if you're shopping for one. But members also flock to these spots when they're looking for a solid cut of meat that can feed more than just one person. And for a super serious steak, look no further than Sam's Club; it has it in spades. In fact, the fan-favorite cowboy ribeye made the top of the list on our best steaks to buy at Sam's Club.
Buyers keep coming back to this cut for three reasons: marbling, tenderness, and value. On the Big Green Egg Forum, one buyer found cowboy ribeyes at Sam's Club "3 inches thick and 3.5 pounds a piece," continuing that they would "definitely keep an eye out for these again." And one user on the Sam's Club site called it, "Perfection," stating it could serve a party of two, two times over. Another Sam's aficionado said that he enjoys the meat next to the bone for the extra flavor, while his wife enjoys the more tender meat, and there's still plenty leftover for another meal in a stroganoff or steak sandwich. And still another states that the steaks "are great quality and [are] definitely a feast for two. These are great cooked on the grill or inside, either way full of flavor."
What to love about the Sam's Club cowboy ribeye steak
If you're a card-carrying Sam's Club member and you haven't thrown one of these on the grill or a pan yet, it's time to fix that. The Sam's Club Member's Mark cowboy ribeye is exactly what it sounds like — a thick, dramatic, bone-in slab of beef that means business. Cut from the rib section and left on the bone for maximum flavor, this is the kind of steak that turns a simple weeknight into an unforgettable memory. At Sam's Club prices, you're getting a steakhouse-caliber experience without the steakhouse bill. Sure, at nearly 50 bucks, it's not cheap, but there's plenty of it to go around. As we've seen from the reviews, it can make a few meals for two, or you can share it hot off the grill and feed a whole dinner party.
So how should you cook this cut of meat? A steak this thick demands a little patience, and the pros agree, which means a reverse sear is the move. On the grill, smoke it over indirect heat at 250 degrees Fahrenheit until the internal temp hits about 110, then crank the grill to 400 and sear for about five minutes per side — keeping the lid closed to prevent flare-ups. If you're working in the kitchen, you can get it to around 275 in the oven first, then sear it in a screaming-hot cast iron skillet until golden brown. Either way, target an internal temperature of 130 to 135 degrees for a beautiful medium-rare cook, then let it rest for about 10 minutes before diving in.