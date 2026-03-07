Sam's Club Shoppers Love This Bone-In Steak Cut (And It Can Feed 2)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you're part of a membership-only warehouse club, like Sam's Club or Costco, it can feel pretty elite. After all, you have access to those cheap and delicious hot dogs at Costco, and those premier deals at Sam's Club, even if you're shopping for one. But members also flock to these spots when they're looking for a solid cut of meat that can feed more than just one person. And for a super serious steak, look no further than Sam's Club; it has it in spades. In fact, the fan-favorite cowboy ribeye made the top of the list on our best steaks to buy at Sam's Club.

Buyers keep coming back to this cut for three reasons: marbling, tenderness, and value. On the Big Green Egg Forum, one buyer found cowboy ribeyes at Sam's Club "3 inches thick and 3.5 pounds a piece," continuing that they would "definitely keep an eye out for these again." And one user on the Sam's Club site called it, "Perfection," stating it could serve a party of two, two times over. Another Sam's aficionado said that he enjoys the meat next to the bone for the extra flavor, while his wife enjoys the more tender meat, and there's still plenty leftover for another meal in a stroganoff or steak sandwich. And still another states that the steaks "are great quality and [are] definitely a feast for two. These are great cooked on the grill or inside, either way full of flavor."