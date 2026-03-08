The Rookie Mistake That Leads To Clumpy Fried Rice

Freshly cooked fried rice really hits the spot: It has warm, fluffy ingredients, plus all of your favorite flavors and textures. You might even be able to elevate the dish by adding some protein like leftover steak to your fried rice. Certainly, there's no shortage of ways to make this dish memorable, but something many stir-frying rookies do that can make this meal subpar is by letting the fried rice turn into a steaming clump of starch. This mistake happens when the fried rice gets too steamy/wet. So how do you ensure that the fried rice you make becomes a harmonious commingling of separate grains of rice?

Jazmine Hall, culinary director of the cooking school Taste Buds Kitchen, has tricks for making seriously delicious fried rice at home. According to Hall, there is a specific order in which to add the ingredients into the pan that helps prevent clumping: aromatics, proteins, (cooked) rice, and seasonings. And if you look up recipes from the great fried rice traditions of East Asia and Southeast Asia, this order of cooking is generally tried and true. The aromatics going in first is to properly toast them and bring out the flavors, but the steps after that contribute directly to the texture of the rice. Proteins need time for their juices to properly cook off, lest raw meat or seafood juices seep into the rice. Seasonings then go in at the end so that the flavors get distributed as evenly as possible among all the elements. You can even add some sugar to make your fried rice restaurant-worthy.