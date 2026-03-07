Washed Vs Unwashed Eggs: How Do They Differ?

Both an ingredient in many recipes and a meal or snack in their own right, eggs are arguably one of the most popular items in kitchen fridges. Eggs are widely regarded at the perfect protein, and they're sold in a wide variety of sizes and colors, but one of the most critical distinctions between the different types is washed versus unwashed.

Before we explore the difference, it's important to understand what's the same about these two types of eggs. From a quality perspective, there's no evidence, including nutritional benefits, of any difference between washed and unwashed eggs. Actual egg differences in terms of quality are affected far more by the laying hen's breed, diet, and living conditions.

Plus, all commercially produced eggs in the United States, like ones sold at your local supermarket, are required to be washed, regardless of size or color. This has been the case since 1970, when the federal government mandated it. If you're looking for unwashed eggs, you'll need to find a local farm stand or other informal seller, or raise some chickens on your own.