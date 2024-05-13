False Facts About Eggs That You Thought Were True

The belief that brown eggs are superior to white eggs is often attributed to their higher prices. However, this price difference largely stems from the fact that the hens that lay brown eggs typically produce larger but fewer eggs. In reality, egg color has no bearing on the nutritional content of the kitchen staple. Both white and brown eggs contain similar nutrients, including protein, vitamins, and minerals. Eggshell color also doesn't affect the taste of eggs, which is influenced by factors like the breed of the hen, its diet, and the freshness of the egg.

The nutritional content of an egg is primarily influenced by the hen's breed, as outlined by the USDA. For instance, White Rock and Cornish chicken breeds lay white eggs, while New Hampshire and Rhode Island Red chicken breeds produce brown eggs. This being said, a hen's environment and diet can affect the nutritional content of their eggs. For instance, eggs collected from hens that spend time in sunlight have three to four times more vitamin D than hens raised indoors.

In an interview with Tasting Table, French chef and author, Jacques Pépin, states his preference for organic over commercially produced eggs, saying, "With eggs now, you can get organic eggs basically in any market, and the price is relatively inexpensive. A dozen eggs is [$3 to $5]. The organic ones [are about $1 to $2] more."

