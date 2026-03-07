Gordon Ramsay's Bucket List Includes Starring On This TV Show

Iconic celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is the king of reality food-based television shows. With about seven different TV series on the Fox network in 2025, he certainly deserves the title of one of the hardest-working chefs in the culinary and entertainment industry. Apparently, he's interested in moving beyond cooking competitions and restaurant troubleshooting into an entirely different type of reality series: A celebrity dancing competition.

That's right, in 2023 Gordon Ramsay confirmed on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" that he "would love to learn how to dance" and would specifically love to appear on "Dancing with the Stars" before he "gets too old" and "can still move properly." Although he's a little apprehensive about some of the flashier aspects of the show, such as "the tanning, the sequins, and the Lycra," as well as his huge, size 15 feet getting in the way.

Besides his dancing ambitions, there are plenty of interesting facts about the sweary chef that not everyone knows, like what Tana Ramsay thought of Gordon when they first met. Gordon Ramsay's Netflix documentary also revealed a plethora of information about his personal and professional life. Learning that the Michelin star chef would enjoy a turn on "Dancing with the Stars" is a tad surprising, but not totally shocking, considering the former footballer enjoys a good challenge. Indeed, he would be one of the very few food-related celebrities to join the dancing competition.