One Of Anthony Bourdain's Favorite Cocktails Dates Back To The 1800s

As far back as Anthony Bourdain's best-selling memoir, "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly," the rock star chef not only provided advice that still holds up to this day, but showed the world that he knew his way around the industry. This was later enforced with his various television series and a career as a celebrity who changed the way people looked at food. Even today, his advice is sought out for dishes and beverages worth trying. Of course, the timeless Negroni was Bourdain's favorite cocktail, but it was revealed in an interview with Barron's that he also enjoyed "a good Sazerac."

As a Negroni fan who revolutionized how everyone saw food and culture, Bourdain's love for the Sazerac makes sense. Though a close relative to the Old Fashioned, the classic Sazerac recipe also resembles the Negroni in its simple execution of an Absinthe rinse, bitters, whiskey or cognac, and sugar with a lemon garnish. Its rich yet fuzzy origins trace back to New Orleans circa the 1800s. Here, most credit its creation to Antoine Amedie Peychaud, of Peychaud's Bitters, who named it after his preferred cognac, Sazerac de Forge & Fils. Peychaud then partnered with the Sazerac Coffee House, later renamed the Sazerac House, who served it as a signature cocktail with his homemade bitters. The Sazerac was then allegedly perfected when Leon Lamothe added the anise-favored Absinthe. As Sazerac gained popularity, it became a New Orleans mainstay, served in many establishments. As the city grew and evolved, so did it, later becoming its official cocktail in 2002.