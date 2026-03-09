Congress Was Charged For 1,200 Bottles Of Wine Under This President

Every president has had their drink of choice to take the edge off of a long day. George Washington was said to enjoy a port, and Theodore Roosevelt fancied a mint julep. And James Monroe, the 5th president and one of the founding fathers, loved his French wine. So much so that Congress was charged for 1,200 bottles of wine during his presidency.

Monroe previously served as the Minister to France, where he developed a taste for the country's wine. More specifically, he had a fondness for French red wines and champagne. Naturally, he would have wanted to stock the White House with his favorite bottles, but the manner in which he did so was either illegal or a strange mistake. According to the American Prohibition Museum, the 1,200 bottles of Burgundy red wine and champagne were charged to Congress as a furniture expense. If one were stocking a wine cellar to fill up the collection, maybe it could pass as "furniture" — but it's most likely this was meant for drinking.

It seems excessive, but this shipment was likely meant to serve a crowd. Thomas Jefferson, a certified wine snob, wrote in a letter to Monroe after his inauguration that he should have one bottle of wine for every 3.5 people. With that math, the 1,200 bottles would have served 4,200 people, which is not so outlandish considering the receptions, dinners, and events that would have taken place in the White House.