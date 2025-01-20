12 Favorite Wines Of Former US Presidents

United States democracy as we know it was built on the principles of the Constitution ... and wine, lots and lots of wine. The Founding Fathers were serious wine enthusiasts who tipped a few back on the regular, alongside fellow colonial favorites ale and hard cider. The wine-swilling style of the nation's earliest leaders made the beverage a White House staple, a tradition that carries on today, even by presidents who barely drank at all. The presidents profiled here, were known for favoring particular types of wine.

Advertisement

The relationship between wine and politics has evolved. For one, White House parties don't get as wild as they did back in the day. Formal wine-drinking behaviors practiced in presidential quarters more closely resemble the elegant soirées First Lady Dolley Madison hosted in the early 1800s, rather than the let's-trash-the-place Inauguration Day banger thrown by Andrew Jackson (who mainly used wine as an ingredient in jungle juice).

Want to drink wine like the president? Well, you've got plenty of options. Take a cue from Thomas Jefferson, who probably sipped his glass pinky-out and gave "Top Chef" level summations of what he tasted. More into championing the locally grown stuff? That's what Ronald Reagan always did. Or maybe you're more of a Calvin Coolidge-type and prefer a solitary tipple in the evenings. Whether enjoyed in style or in secret, these wines were some of our past presidents' favorites.

Advertisement