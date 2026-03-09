Here's What Taylor Swift Drinks Every Morning

Ever wondered what Taylor Swift eats in a day? The mega-star has a penchant for comfort food, sweets, and homemade classics. Her go-to dinner when she goes home to visit family is her mom's pot roast and brisket. When she's cooking for herself and her pals (which she loves to do!), Swift relies on three celebrity chef recipes from the likes of Nigella Lawson, Jamie Oliver, and Ina Garten — who also happens to be a friend. Less is known about Swift's favorite drinks, but she has her top picks.

Swift has made her love of water and Diet Coke publicly known, but one of her favorite drinks of all time is orange juice. In an interview with Bon Appétit about her most adored food and drinks, Swift said, "Orange juice. I drink it with breakfast every morning."

Swift's O.J. habit is part of her commitment to consistently eating nutrient-rich foods. "During the week, I try to eat healthily," she told WebMD. "I try to keep it lighter, but it's nothing too regimented or crazy. I don't like to create too many rules where I don't need them."