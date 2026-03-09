Here's What Taylor Swift Drinks Every Morning
Ever wondered what Taylor Swift eats in a day? The mega-star has a penchant for comfort food, sweets, and homemade classics. Her go-to dinner when she goes home to visit family is her mom's pot roast and brisket. When she's cooking for herself and her pals (which she loves to do!), Swift relies on three celebrity chef recipes from the likes of Nigella Lawson, Jamie Oliver, and Ina Garten — who also happens to be a friend. Less is known about Swift's favorite drinks, but she has her top picks.
Swift has made her love of water and Diet Coke publicly known, but one of her favorite drinks of all time is orange juice. In an interview with Bon Appétit about her most adored food and drinks, Swift said, "Orange juice. I drink it with breakfast every morning."
Swift's O.J. habit is part of her commitment to consistently eating nutrient-rich foods. "During the week, I try to eat healthily," she told WebMD. "I try to keep it lighter, but it's nothing too regimented or crazy. I don't like to create too many rules where I don't need them."
Taylor Swift's daily orange juice offers endless food pairings and health benefits
There are countless orange juice brands on the market, and Taylor Swift has never named a favorite. But Tropicana and Minute Maid orange juices account for nearly 60% of orange juice production in the U.S., so it wouldn't be a surprise if either one of those was in her fridge. Should Swift squeeze her own orange juice, she'd be getting extra health perks. Fresh juice contains more vitamins and minerals and less added sugar than most bottles at the grocery store.
Swift pairs O.J. with breakfast, but what's on the pop star's plate? She enjoys eggs and told Bon Appétit that she often fries one to top her go-to breakfast of buckwheat crepes, ham, and Parmesan cheese. She's also a fan of sausage and biscuits and sweet potato pancakes from Pancake Pantry in Nashville, so perhaps she pairs the citrusy sipper with one of those menu items.
She may drink orange juice every day because she loves the taste, but the routine in and of itself has likely benefited her health over the years. Orange juice is teeming with natural nutrients, like vitamin C. According to Healthline, one serving delivers 67% of your daily recommended vitamin C, which aids in immune function, wound healing, and bone health. Orange juice is also a solid source of antioxidants, which can potentially help lower inflammation, boost cardiovascular health, and prevent kidney stones.