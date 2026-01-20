The 3 Celebrity Chef Recipes Taylor Swift Said She'll Make 'For Life'

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Taylor Swift is a cultural phenomenon who needs very little introduction. The popular singer-songwriter has won multiple music awards, has acted in various movies and TV shows, and according to her fellow celebrity pals like Gigi Hadid, has cooking skills that are chef's kiss. So if you are invited over to dinner, what would most likely be on the table? According to an interview with Elle, Swift swears by Ina Garten's spaghetti and meatballs, Nigella Lawson's Mughlai chicken, and Jamie Oliver's chicken fajitas with molé sauce, and says that she will be making these three recipes "at dinner parties for life."

These dishes show the versatility of her skills as a cook and tastes as an eater, spanning different cultures and flavors. What they have in common is their deep comforting flavors, further cementing one of Garten's lessons to Swift, that cooking is self care, a way to calm herself on rough, stressful days. She even has specific tips for Garten's recipe, which includes skipping the homemade breadcrumbs for packaged bread crumbs (hey, store-bought is fine, as Garten often says). Swift also omits the ground pork and ground veal, only using ground beef for meat, undoubtedly saving time and concentrating the flavor.