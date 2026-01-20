The 3 Celebrity Chef Recipes Taylor Swift Said She'll Make 'For Life'
Taylor Swift is a cultural phenomenon who needs very little introduction. The popular singer-songwriter has won multiple music awards, has acted in various movies and TV shows, and according to her fellow celebrity pals like Gigi Hadid, has cooking skills that are chef's kiss. So if you are invited over to dinner, what would most likely be on the table? According to an interview with Elle, Swift swears by Ina Garten's spaghetti and meatballs, Nigella Lawson's Mughlai chicken, and Jamie Oliver's chicken fajitas with molé sauce, and says that she will be making these three recipes "at dinner parties for life."
These dishes show the versatility of her skills as a cook and tastes as an eater, spanning different cultures and flavors. What they have in common is their deep comforting flavors, further cementing one of Garten's lessons to Swift, that cooking is self care, a way to calm herself on rough, stressful days. She even has specific tips for Garten's recipe, which includes skipping the homemade breadcrumbs for packaged bread crumbs (hey, store-bought is fine, as Garten often says). Swift also omits the ground pork and ground veal, only using ground beef for meat, undoubtedly saving time and concentrating the flavor.
Taylor Swift loves comfort food
In the same Elle interview, Taylor Swift also shares time-saving tips. Getting a garlic crusher was "a game changer," which likely helps in the preparation of Lawson's Mughlai Chicken. This warmly spiced chicken dish is a popular item on menus of Indian restaurants, consisting of chicken thighs stewed in yogurt and (in Lawson's version) double cream. Yogurt also features in Oliver's chicken fajitas recipe, but this time as a tangy topping along with guacamole. While fajitas do taste better at Mexican restaurants, there are many chef tips that you can replicate at home, and Oliver's recipe is an easy one to zhuzh up.
When she is not cooking to impress, the one food Swift could eat every day is the ever-relatable chicken tenders. Fret not, what she really eats in a day and throughout the week is a balance of healthy choices and comforting indulgences. This inevitably helps boost the famous musician's energy and morale for her incredibly busy schedule of touring, songwriting, and recording.
Swift's love of food and cooking keeps her calm and is legendary among Swifties. Her recipes often go viral among her fans (check out her chai spiced cookies) and a quick glance through Amazon shows several unofficial cookbooks. They come with requisite punny titles like "Bake It Off" and "The Eras Pour", full of cocktail recipes inspired by her music.