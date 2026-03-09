Guy Fieri Called This Old-School Italian Restaurant His Favorite In Chicago

From "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" to "Guy's Ranch Kitchen," celeb chef and food personality Guy Fieri has dined at restaurants all over the country and even around the world. Chicago, Illinois, one of his all-time favorite food cities, hosts a slew of top-tier restaurants, from Girl & the Goat to Virtue. One particular eatery, however, ranks high on Fieri's list of beloved spots. That restaurant is La Scarola, which Fieri cites as his go-to dining establishment in the Windy City. "It's a great little Italian restaurant," he told Travel + Leisure in 2025. "It feels like you're walking into a mob movie."

Chicago has longstanding associations with both the Italian mob and Italian-American cuisine. (What else can you expect from the city that lays claim to deep dish pizza, which started at Chicago's Pizzeria Uno?) But La Scarola stands out from other Italian joints thanks to its decor — mainly the autographed celeb photos covering the walls — and an atmosphere that's vibrant rather than stuffy.

Hordes of positive online reviews back up Fieri's ringing endorsement of La Scarola. "Unique and cozy. Autographed photos adorned the walls in a tightly packed dining area. It can get loud on a Friday night. Old school vibes," one diner wrote in a Google review. The restaurant, however, is more than just its environment, as it consistently doles out top-tier cuisine anchored by classic Italian-American dishes.