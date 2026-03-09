Hollywood Icons Like John Wayne Loved This Timeless LA Steakhouse

Hollywood is steeped in celebrity intrigue, so much so that visitors to California often set out on a quest to find the dining spots frequented by contemporary actors, or the restaurants legendary icons visited in decades past (like Hamburger Hamlet — the once-bustling eatery where James Dean liked to hang out). Another icon that travelers seek to connect with through shared culinary experience is John Wayne. We already know the steakhouse John Wayne loved for prime rib and aged steaks in Orange County (Gulliver's), but when he traveled to Los Angeles, word on the street is that he preferred to dine at the Tam O'Shanter — a century-old Scottish eatery.

Opened by owners Lawrence Frank and Walter Van de Kamp in 1922, the Tam O'Shanter was originally known as Montgomery's Country Inn. In its early days, the restaurant reportedly served not only John Wayne but also Walt Disney as regulars. Today, the Tam O'Shanter is the oldest restaurant in Los Angeles to be owned and operated by the same family in one location. And when it comes to the deep-rooted ties between the steakhouse and the famous celebrities who once frequented it, according to the Tam O'Shanter's website, customers can relive the experience by booking the table where Walt Disney once preferred to sit — table 31. Customers can also order The 31 Platter, featuring a chili, bacon, and scotch rarebit burger on open-faced sourdough, which was reportedly Walt's favorite.