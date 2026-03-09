Hollywood Icons Like John Wayne Loved This Timeless LA Steakhouse
Hollywood is steeped in celebrity intrigue, so much so that visitors to California often set out on a quest to find the dining spots frequented by contemporary actors, or the restaurants legendary icons visited in decades past (like Hamburger Hamlet — the once-bustling eatery where James Dean liked to hang out). Another icon that travelers seek to connect with through shared culinary experience is John Wayne. We already know the steakhouse John Wayne loved for prime rib and aged steaks in Orange County (Gulliver's), but when he traveled to Los Angeles, word on the street is that he preferred to dine at the Tam O'Shanter — a century-old Scottish eatery.
Opened by owners Lawrence Frank and Walter Van de Kamp in 1922, the Tam O'Shanter was originally known as Montgomery's Country Inn. In its early days, the restaurant reportedly served not only John Wayne but also Walt Disney as regulars. Today, the Tam O'Shanter is the oldest restaurant in Los Angeles to be owned and operated by the same family in one location. And when it comes to the deep-rooted ties between the steakhouse and the famous celebrities who once frequented it, according to the Tam O'Shanter's website, customers can relive the experience by booking the table where Walt Disney once preferred to sit — table 31. Customers can also order The 31 Platter, featuring a chili, bacon, and scotch rarebit burger on open-faced sourdough, which was reportedly Walt's favorite.
What to expect at the Tam O'Shanter in LA
The atmosphere at the Tam O'Shanter includes ancestral Scottish tartans lining the walls, outdoor seating with a patio and fireplace, and a "Great Wall O' Scotch" showcasing bottles the original owners collected on their travels around the world. Additionally, the restaurant continues to draw in celebrities, including "The Traitors" host Alan Cumming, who was recently featured on the Tam O'Shanter Instagram. Also appearing on Instagram are comments from customers appreciating the ambiance and the food. In response to a photo of roast beef, Yorkshire pudding, and creamed spinach, a commenter said, "I can't wait to put my face right in that plate!"
Users on Reddit chimed in favorably for the Tam O'Shanter as well, with one poster at r/FoodLosAngeles writing, "10/10 food and service, stiff drinks, great ambiance." A commenter said they preferred the Tam O'Shanter to Lawry's, another locally popular steakhouse. A commenter further down the thread complimented the authenticity of the restaurant's Scottish food, saying the fish and chips there were better than they'd eaten in Scotland and the U.K.
The Yelp community gave the Tam O'Shanter a 3.8-star rating overall, with most of the positive comments focusing on the atmosphere and food. One reviewer said the experience was perfect from start to finish. Reviewers who gave lower ratings mostly cited the ambiance. One person felt like they were eating dinner at Disneyland, and another noted the volume was too loud for personal conversation.