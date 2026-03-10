Add A Spoonful Of This To The Mix For Omelets With Extra Oomph

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's hard to imagine breakfast without eggs. The ingredient is such a staple that there are dozens of ways to make them, with omelets being a worldwide favorite. A classic omelet recipe is certainly great by itself, but egg lovers can level up their next omelet with a scoop of kimchi. The funky, tangy ingredient may seem uncommon, but it's actually a part of a traditional Korean breakfast as a banchan or side dish. In addition to flavor, kimchi brings a slew of additional gut and overall health benefits to the breakfast table. For the uninitiated, the term "kimchi" refers to lactofermented foods — traditionally napa cabbage and daikon radishes — aged in pickling crocks, granting it versatility to be made in dozens of ways.

To incorporate kimchi, either whisk it into the egg before cooking or use it as a filler before folding and serving. Its addition enhances the omelet's savoriness and introduces bold, sour, and umami notes from the garlic and ginger seasonings, as well as the pickling fish sauce. There's also a complementing, sweet smokiness from the ground sun-dried Korean chile peppers of kimchi's gochugaru, which provides its bright red color. Chopping and cooking kimchi before adding it in isn't required, but it can assist in an even flavor boost and better surface area coverage within the eggs. That said, high heat can kill kimchi's active probiotics that aid in gastrointestinal and preventative health. To avoid this, a great Reddit recommendation suggests only using a portion of the kimchi to cook with and adding the rest towards the end of cooking.