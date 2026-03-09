The Frozen Treat You Should Be Buying From Aldi, Not Costco, According To Customers

Some shoppers say you're better off buying certain foods at Aldi instead of Costco, and super premium ice cream is one of them. This high-quality category of ice cream can be found at both stores, but Aldi's version appears to have really resonated with folks online. One fan on Reddit even labeled the treat, "Hands down, the best vanilla ice cream I've ever had!" And lest you claim bias, consider that a Costco shopper reluctantly admitted the same elsewhere on the platform. "I highly recommend the Aldi super-premium ice cream," the commenter said, explaining, "I prefer it to the Kirkland offering because it doesn't have the gummy texture. It also comes in chocolate."

That's not to say Costco's super premium ice cream is bad, just that it can't rise to the lofty standard set by Aldi. Along with quality, Aldi's ice cream also excels in terms of price. The store's Specially Selected Vanilla Super Premium Ice Cream will run customers $5.49, while the Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream retails for $13.99. It's true you get more from Costco, as its ice cream 2-pack equals 1 gallon while Aldi's carton only holds 48 fluid ounces (a little less than a gallon). However, you could double up on Aldi ice cream and still pay $3.01 less than you would at Costco.