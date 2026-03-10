The Childhood Breakfast Dish Alex Guarnaschelli Still Cherishes Today

The most memorable meal Alex Guarnaschelli ever ate was a birthday dinner cooked by her mom. While the feast starred scallops and chocolate-caramel cake, there's another staple dish Guarnaschelli's mother regularly prepared that the celebrity chef still adores after all these years: cornbread.

"My mother made cornbread a lot," Guarnaschelli recalled in an interview with Taste of Home, adding that she often plated it with salty bacon and fluffy eggs. Baking cornbread later became a tradition for Guarnaschelli and her own daughter. "I bake it in my mom's dish, and Ava scoops it out with the same pie knife that my mother used. It's like, everything changes, everything stays the same."

Guarnaschelli was born in Missouri and grew up in Manhattan, where her mom, Maria Guarnaschelli, was a renowned cookbook editor. Given her background, it's not a total surprise that she grew up loving this Southern staple. "When I was a kid, my mother had a classic American cookbook," Guarnaschelli explained in an episode of "Alex's Day Off." "This cookbook ... had a classic cornbread recipe just like this one, and I used to measure it out, and make it myself, and bake it in the oven, all while my parents slept." She remembers the experience as the instant she knew she'd become a chef when she grew up.