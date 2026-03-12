The Must-Visit Restaurant For Seafood Lovers In Texas, According To Reviews

Austin's food scene is known for unique Texas barbecue, breakfast tacos, and the famous ranch water cocktail made with Topo Chico. What some locals and tourists may not know is that the buzzy Texas city is also home to Este, one of the best seafood restaurants in the state. The eatery combines American and Mexican cuisines with fish and shellfish at the forefront, and according to reviewers who've dined there, it's worth the hype.

In Melanie Haupt's review of Este for The Austin Chronicle, she praised the masa-battered swordfish tacos. She also applauded the decor, ambiance, and service, but noted that because of the high price point, "it will remain a special occasion restaurant rather than going on the regular rotation." That said, there are plenty of people who've splurged on a return trip. "The menu rotates with seasonal gems, but the staples alone deserve a standing ovation," one Yelp user wrote. "I've genuinely never had a miss. Every plate feels thoughtful, vibrant, and just a little bit show-offy in the best way."

The menu's triumphs go beyond its most popular dishes, like bluefin tuna tiradito with avocado, allium salsa negra, and crispy leeks. "Sea bass was well-cooked and fantastic with the accompaniments, giving you tortilla and additionals to make your own taco, which was great," u/Cavyar recalls on Reddit. After trying the over-the-top seafood tower with wine and dessert, u/TheTrevbot began a thread in the r/austinfood subreddit proclaiming, "The food was one of my favorites in Austin!"