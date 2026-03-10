7 Times Celebrities Were Disappointed With The Food On Hell's Kitchen

Any person would have high expectations from a restaurant associated with Chef Gordon Ramsay, even if that restaurant is technically the film set for "Hell's Kitchen," a reality cooking competition. Ramsay currently holds 7 Michelin stars, owns successful restaurant chains with locations in various countries, and is known to be a perfectionist in the kitchen. He may not personally train the chefs who compete on "Hell's Kitchen," but the association is enough for people to expect exemplary food from the contestants.

Of course, not all chefs on the show are on the same level when it comes to their training or experience. Many succumb to the pressure of the show and lose focus, which explains Ramsay's endless screams of, "It's raw!" or "It's not cooked!" across 24 seasons. Even the best chefs of each season make mistakes.

Ramsay is excellent in his role as head chef on the show. He spots the raw, overcooked, and unseasoned food the majority of the time, so those dishes rarely make it to guests' tables. But a few do get past the seasoned chef, to the disappointment of the celebrities and high-profile guests who visit the show to dine. Here are seven such instances when celebrities were disappointed with the food on "Hell's Kitchen."