Whole Wheat Guinness Bread With a Beautiful Oat-Sprinkled Top Recipe

While some people bake bread for the love of it, others find the process intimidating. Enter soda bread. Baking soda bread is an incredibly easy way to get wonderful results with homemade bread. There's no yeast involved — the baking soda, which gives the bread its name, helps it rise when it reacts with acidic buttermilk — so the tricky steps are eliminated. Irish Guinness bread is a traditional brown soda bread made with whole wheat flour, oats, and Guinness stout, and it delivers on taste and texture as well as the healthfulness of whole grains.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe that guides you through the steps of quickly making an incredible Guinness bread. Traditional recipes use coarse wholemeal flour made from soft Irish wheat. The closest you can get in the U.S. is stone-ground whole wheat flour, if you can find it (if you can't, use regular whole wheat flour). This loaf is incredibly moist, with a deep, rich flavor from the Guinness extra stout and a hint of earthy sweetness from a touch of molasses. Serving it with butter just ups the decadence.

You can prep this bread in less than 15 minutes: The prep time shown here includes an hour to let the loaf cool completely before slicing, so it doesn't fall apart, but it's also delicious served warm. Keep this recipe handy, because a warm slice of Guinness bread is a delicious treat around Saint Patrick's Day or, really, any day of the year.