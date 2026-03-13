Guy Fieri Wanted To Give This Restaurant Owner A Hug After Trying His Fried Chicken On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives

Watch any given episode of Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" and it becomes quite obvious how ecstatic host Guy Fieri can get over good food. In nearly every episode, Fieri can be seen exclaiming how tasty the food at the featured restaurants tastes — but there was some fried chicken that made him want to go further and give a restaurant owner a hug. So by his response, we think it's a good bet to try the fried chicken at Uncle Lou's Fried Chicken in Memphis, Tennessee.

Uncle Lou's Fried Chicken was featured in the August 2008 episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" titled "Where the Locals Eat." Its owner, Louis Martin's great-grandmother, is partially to thank for the fried chicken recipe, when it comes to the breading loaded with black pepper and other spices like cinnamon. What also makes the fried chicken so special is that after it's deep fried, Uncle Lou's Fried Chicken dunks it in a sauce similar to Buffalo sauce that is sweet and spicy, thanks to ingredients like honey. The restaurant also slings a spicier version that has cayenne pepper in the sauce. As someone who adores fried chicken, I'd make the trek to Memphis just to try this version of the classic Southern delicacy.