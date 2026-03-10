The International Chicken Chain That's Expanding Across The US

Fried chicken is by far one of the most popular foods on the planet, which also makes it a prime battleground for restaurants looking to claim a bigger share of the market. Across the globe, multiple chicken chains are looking to expand their footprint in 2026 alone, but one in particular has its eyes set on widening its reach in the U.S. Jollibee, a fast-food giant from the Philippines, is looking to open new locations throughout the country en route to having 500 by 2030.

Jollibee is arguably best known for its Chickenjoy, a crispy yet tender dish named "Best Fast Food Fried Chicken" by USA Today in 2024 and 2025. The brand first entered the U.S. market in 1998 with a branch in Daly City where, according to 2024 U.S. Census data, roughly 25% of the population is of Filipino heritage. Jollibee's international presence has since grown to more than 100 locations in North America and over 1,700 stores worldwide. The U.S. appears to be a key market for the chain, likely due in part to the fact that it is the leading destination for Filipino emigrants.

What does this mean for customers? It may just be a matter of time until you won't need to travel too far to get some Chickenjoy. As of March 2026, Jollibee is present in only 15 states, with nearly 41% of its locations in California.