Why Is The 'N' In 'Nutella' Black?

When you're scooping out a spoonful of deliciously decadent Nutella, it's understandable to be more focused on what's inside the jar than what's on it. However, observant Nutella lovers may have noticed one distinctive feature of the brand's label and logo: the "N" in the name is always black. Although some may see it as a simple design choice, it turns out there's actually more to the untold truth about Nutella, specifically involving the contentious concept of trademarks.

The black "N" dates back to the company's earliest days in the 1960s. At the time, there was another product was called "Nutella," forcing company head Michele Ferrero to distinguish his branded recipe. Ferrero brand Nutella changed its "N" to black, with the new, trademarked presentation sticking to this day.

Although it might seem odd that there was another separate Nutella out there, it's likely linked to the word's relatively simple derivation. The "nut" came from the key ingredient of hazelnuts, paired with the suffix "-ella," suggesting a positive connotation by turning it into a diminutive, a cute turn of phrase. It's not clear what became of the other Nutella, as its more memorable namesake soared to international fame.