Why Is The 'N' In 'Nutella' Black?
When you're scooping out a spoonful of deliciously decadent Nutella, it's understandable to be more focused on what's inside the jar than what's on it. However, observant Nutella lovers may have noticed one distinctive feature of the brand's label and logo: the "N" in the name is always black. Although some may see it as a simple design choice, it turns out there's actually more to the untold truth about Nutella, specifically involving the contentious concept of trademarks.
The black "N" dates back to the company's earliest days in the 1960s. At the time, there was another product was called "Nutella," forcing company head Michele Ferrero to distinguish his branded recipe. Ferrero brand Nutella changed its "N" to black, with the new, trademarked presentation sticking to this day.
Although it might seem odd that there was another separate Nutella out there, it's likely linked to the word's relatively simple derivation. The "nut" came from the key ingredient of hazelnuts, paired with the suffix "-ella," suggesting a positive connotation by turning it into a diminutive, a cute turn of phrase. It's not clear what became of the other Nutella, as its more memorable namesake soared to international fame.
A color change helped Nutella avoid legal issues
Switching up the brand name appeared to be a top priority for Ferrero, whose father first created the recipe decades earlier, then referring to it as "supercrema gianduja." The name referred to an older, traditional Italian hazelnut spread.
This quick but significant trademark workaround is characteristic of the Ferrero company's innovative approach to problem-solving. For example, it struggled to source the large number of hazelnuts needed as the product grew in the 1970s and 1980s. The result was Ferrero establishing its own hazelnut orchards, planting over six million trees that help provide a more predictable supply and better control over growing conditions. Even with exclusive orchards, you would be shocked at how much of the world's hazelnut supply Nutella uses.
So, the next time you're whipping up a decadent Nutella recipe, wonder no more about the unusual typography for this mouthwatering spread. It's a simple trick to avoid trademark issues that became a familiar feature of this iconic brand.