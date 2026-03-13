This Sweet British Dessert Was A Favorite Of Princess Diana's

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Few members of the British royal family have captured the hearts and attention of the public like the late Princess Diana. The world was so captivated by her that people couldn't get enough details about her life, including the things she ate. As it turns out, the style icon and humanitarian kept her diet pretty simple and nutritious; stuffed bell peppers and fish were favorites. But when she craved something sweet, she'd ask her chef, Darren McGrady, to whip up a pan of bread and butter pudding, which is basically a bread pudding with extra butter.

McGrady has never been shy about discussing what he cooked for Diana and Queen Elizabeth II, and on an episode of "Goodtaste with Tanji," McGrady explained that Diana thought his was the "best bread ... pudding in the world" (via YouTube). He even included the recipe in his cookbook, "Eating Royally."

At its core, McGrady's version is defined by its attention to detail: It features layers of cubed bread and amaretto-soaked raisins, capped with butter-drenched triangles of crustless bread. This base is then elevated by a rich custard of egg yolks, sugar, vanilla bean paste, and heavy cream, all baked to a golden finish. It is served with a scatter of sliced almonds and, while the royal family favored pairing it with French or German dessert wines, a cup of coffee or tea would complement it delightfully as well.