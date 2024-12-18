13 Ways To Take Your Bread Pudding To The Next Level

It's called bread pudding, so it stands to reason that you should use bread in it. But, do you have to? Actually, no. You can give this old favorite a contemporary twist by using croissants or pastries in place of bread. You still get that dense, custardy, starchy center but the flavor is elevated because you're using delicious pastries instead of a stale sliced loaf.

Using croissants gives you a fresh take on bread pudding, plus they go stale pretty quickly, so it's a great way to use up any that you didn't get to before they stopped being fresh. But you don't have to stop with croissants. You could also use pain au chocolat, Danish pastries, cinnamon rolls, cardamom buns, or any other pastries you happen to have lying around.

What's great is that it not only improves old, stale pastries but also ones that were never that great to begin with. So, if you make some canned cinnamon rolls, for instance, and aren't all that happy with them, you can make them tastier by turning them into bread pudding. Just bear in mind that, if you're using sweet pastries, you might need to reduce the quantity of sugar in your custard to stop the dish from turning out overly sweet.

