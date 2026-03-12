Anthony Bourdain Called This Restaurant's Breakfast Sandwich One Of The Best 'I've Ever Encountered'
The late, great Anthony Bourdain was known for traveling and trying the world's cuisines with an unmatched sense of adventure. He loved to visit lesser-known, hole-in-the-wall cafes and restaurants for his television shows. There are many untold truths about Bourdain, but everyone knows he loved to eat well. For a restaurant to have something on its menu that Bourdain called "one of the most incredible breakfast sandwiches I've ever encountered" is practically worth a lifetime achievement award. One recipient of the Anthony Bourdain Really Really Liked Your Breakfast Sandwich Award goes to Greenhills Irish Bakery in the Dorchester area of Boston, Massachusetts.
As seen on the "No Reservations" Facebook page, Bourdain stops by Greenhills on a winter morning and tries the Irish Breakfast Sandwich. It's one of Greenhills' signatures and a breakfast behemoth, composed of fresh bread, fried eggs, Irish bacon, Irish sausage, black pudding, and white pudding. Bourdain describes it as "completely delicious" while also marveling at how the sandwich is the size and shape of a torpedo. The meaty menu item was of even greater use to Bourdain's eating partner, Mike Ruffino, a member of the show's production team who was out on the town the night before. Bourdain was a leading scholar on hangover cures, correctly guessed that the sandwich would have "enough lifeblood" to revive his buddy — a great benefit to any breakfast sandwich.
The sandwich is essentially a full Irish breakfast
The Irish Breakfast Sandwich is basically a full Irish breakfast between bread. To Anthony Bourdain, calling a menu item exactly what it is would be considered a restaurant green flag. Bourdain suggested avoiding menu items with punny names, dismissing them as a gimmick to camouflage mediocre food. If you're wondering what an Irish breakfast really is, it's a huge traditional breakfast plate known across the Emerald Isle as a "fry up." The spread, cooked (and often served) in a cast iron skillet, features fried eggs, Irish bacon, sausage, hash browns, black or white pudding, brown bread or soda bread, grilled tomatoes, baked beans, and button mushrooms.
Greenhills Irish Bakery's straightforward approach to naming and preparing the Irish Breakfast sandwich made a fan out of Bourdain, but he's far from the only one. A reviewer on TripAdvisor made the lofty claim that it is "the best breakfast sandwich in the world, no contest, no one even comes close". Another TripAdvisor review reads: "Coming from Ireland, I can say that the baking at Greenhills is as close to the real thing as you can get."
Those who can't make their way to Boston for a Bourdain-approved taste of Ireland may want to try making their own traditional Irish breakfast. Feeling extra creative? Try using the contents as the filling for a super savory Greenhills-inspired sandwich, because ultimately, we could all stand to eat a little more like Bourdain.