Anthony Bourdain Called This Restaurant's Breakfast Sandwich One Of The Best 'I've Ever Encountered'

The late, great Anthony Bourdain was known for traveling and trying the world's cuisines with an unmatched sense of adventure. He loved to visit lesser-known, hole-in-the-wall cafes and restaurants for his television shows. There are many untold truths about Bourdain, but everyone knows he loved to eat well. For a restaurant to have something on its menu that Bourdain called "one of the most incredible breakfast sandwiches I've ever encountered" is practically worth a lifetime achievement award. One recipient of the Anthony Bourdain Really Really Liked Your Breakfast Sandwich Award goes to Greenhills Irish Bakery in the Dorchester area of Boston, Massachusetts.

As seen on the "No Reservations" Facebook page, Bourdain stops by Greenhills on a winter morning and tries the Irish Breakfast Sandwich. It's one of Greenhills' signatures and a breakfast behemoth, composed of fresh bread, fried eggs, Irish bacon, Irish sausage, black pudding, and white pudding. Bourdain describes it as "completely delicious" while also marveling at how the sandwich is the size and shape of a torpedo. The meaty menu item was of even greater use to Bourdain's eating partner, Mike Ruffino, a member of the show's production team who was out on the town the night before. Bourdain was a leading scholar on hangover cures, correctly guessed that the sandwich would have "enough lifeblood" to revive his buddy — a great benefit to any breakfast sandwich.