Speaking with The Telegraph in 2017, Filippo Berio U.K. managing director Walter Zanre shared that selling the Salov Group ended up saving the company. According to Zanre, then-Salov president Alberto Fontana felt his grandchildren wouldn't be the best choices to lead the company in the future — and it seems he made the right call. In a 2024 press release, the Salov Group announced its 2023 sales reached €518 million (around $561 million in 2023); sales for the year prior to Bright Food's acquisition of the company totaled $417 million (via Olive Oil Times).

Before the sale in 2014, the company's reputation was already taking a few hits regarding the quality and authenticity of its products. In a 2004 story in the New York Times, Fontana revealed that, depending on how harvests go, as little as 20% of Filippo Berio's oil comes from actual Italian olives, raising questions on whether or not it could be truly categorized as "Italian olive oil." Filippo Berio's extra virgin olive oils also failed to meet international standards, according to a 2011 study by the UC Davis Olive Center.

While there's no indication that the Salov Group has addressed these issues, its revenue growth suggests its sale to the Chinese government has been beneficial to the business. Sentiments online suggest it might be one of the worst-reviewed olive oils, but that clearly didn't stop the company from selling more than 27 million gallons of its products in 2023.