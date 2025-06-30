The Major US Kitchen Appliance Brand That's Owned By A Chinese Company

Do you know who owns the companies behind the appliances in your kitchen? These days, it's tougher than ever to know for sure, even if you're familiar with the brand name stamped on your range, fridge, or dishwasher. In the tumultuous world of corporate mergers and acquisitions, even seemingly all-American brands can end up with overseas ownership. An excellent example of this is General Electric (GE), which has been owned by Chinese interests for nearly a decade.

The purchase took place in 2016, when Qingdao Haier put together the $5.4 billion deal behind it. If the Haier name sounds familiar, that's because the company also sells appliances under its own brand, though experts and home cooks alike say the brand might be the most unreliable one yet.

At the time, the announcement of the deal specifically noted GE Appliances would continue to be based in the U.S., maintaining its Louisville, Kentucky, headquarters. Nine years later, the division is still headquartered there, proving that not everything has to change when new owners take over.