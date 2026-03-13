How Aldi UK Ensures Its Knockoff Products Taste Good Enough To Rival Name Brands

People of a certain age from the Eastern U.S. might remember Pathmark and its No Frills products. These ultra-simple store brand items came in blank white packages with bold, black lettering describing what was inside: Cola. Beer. Grape drink. Even "potted meat food product." Basically, these were the cheapest possible generic items sold in a completely no-nonsense way.

How times have changed. Store brands, today called more elegant names like exclusive brands or private labels, are big business. Some stores have even built their entire business model on these store brands, like Aldi, which says that over 90% of the items in its stores are its own brands. And some of Aldi's products are remarkably high-quality, winning over even skeptical shoppers.

When notoriously secretive Aldi let British reporter Tom Rowley into their U.K. headquarters, he visited the chain's test kitchen. There, Aldi buyers and executives sample products to determine if they're good enough to be sold under Aldi's private labels, and what adjustments might need to happen before they hit store shelves. Buyers try each item an astonishing 30 times before it gets to the shelves, then again at least once a year. They even compare it against competitors' products and note the price differences between them. Their goal is to make sure the products at least stand up to the competition, while some Aldi brand products are even better than the name-brand counterparts.