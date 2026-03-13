Why Does McDonald's Salt Its Fries But Not Its Hash Browns?

The secret to the delicious flavor of McDonald's fries lies in the chain's meticulous frying and seasoning process. The result is one of the top fast-food spuds ever, especially when Golden Arches fries are blazing hot and sprinkled with just the right amount of salt. If you're a true fast-food connoisseur, you probably know that unlike McDonald's fries, the chain's hash browns come unsalted. If you've ever wondered why that is, a former insider at the restaurant is here to provide some insight.

Once a corporate chef and manager of culinary innovation at McDonald's, Mike Haracz addressed the sodium conundrum on TikTok. Apparently, the primary reason that only one potato product gets salted has to do with the composition of fries vs. hash browns. "Hash browns, tater tots, Pringle-type things" consist of "chopped, ground, grated potato," Haracz explained. This unique composition is precisely why Pringles aren't officially considered potato chips. As a result, the makers of these reconstituted potato products can "add salt to it and blend it through so that it is appropriately seasoned all the way through." Conversely, the chef said, french fries are essentially just sliced potatoes that have been fried in oil, which means they can't be thoroughly pre-seasoned like hash browns.