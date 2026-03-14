How To Make Homemade Steak Taste Like It Came From A Restaurant

A compound butter is just what it sounds like: butter mixed with various ingredients that can be sweet, savory, or spicy. Not only is it perfect for steaks, but it also makes a beautiful spread for biscuits or traditional mashed potatoes — you can even zest up chicken with a lemony compound butter. Best of all, it's ready to grab from the fridge whenever you need it. Generally, mixtures with aromatics like garlic or fresh herbs will keep for about five days, while those made with shelf-stable spices will last even longer.

As a rule of thumb, it's probably best to start with unsalted butter, so you can more easily control the flavor. Let it sit on the counter until it reaches room temperature; you want it soft and spreadable, but not melted, before adding in your flavors. Mixing by hand with a fork is probably best, so you don't overly whip it, but a food processor will work in a pinch.

Think about what ingredients will complement your steak. Rosemary, thyme, and sage are great for the savory profile. Minced garlic or shallots make fabulous aromatic additions, and you can go spicy with some cayenne or red pepper flakes. And for a hit from all directions, a classic Southwestern-style cowboy butter with chives, cilantro, garlic, lime, Dijon mustard, and chipotle powder can give a great kick. Once it's all mixed together, put the butter on a sheet of parchment paper and roll it into a manageable log for future use. It will re-solidify in the fridge and be ready to slice, one pat at a time, onto your cooked steak.