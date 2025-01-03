Southwestern-Style Cowboy Butter Recipe

It's hard to deny a seared steak (or plate of shrimp, or baked potato, or bowl of broccoli) topped with a nice pat of butter — especially when it's packed full of Southwestern flavor like this cowboy butter. As the butter melts, it adds layers of depth to every bite. Is it a bit decadent? Absolutely. But, once you take your first bite, you'll understand.

TikTok's cowboy butter phenomenon has been raging for a while, and it shows no signs of stopping. There are a handful of recipes out there for cowboy butter, but none like this. In this recipe, we embrace both the original cowboy butter and the heritage of cowboys to give the butter a unique, Southwestern flair.

Chipotle powder imbues the butter with a smoky edge and a bit of heat, chives and garlic add an allium punch, a dollop of Dijon mustard gives a nod to the butter's origins, and lime zest and juice add brightness and zing. All of those flavors together make a compound butter perfect for serving with any meat, seafood, vegetable, or starch to which you wish to add a burst of Southwestern flavor.

