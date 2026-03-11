Must-Try New Trader Joe's Arrivals In March 2026
Some people get excited for flowers to bloom in spring, while others eagerly await new products to drop at Trader Joe's. FYI: There will be pretty tulips at TJ's, so you can get fun new products and flowers all in the same place and season.
These seasonal products at the retailer are not necessarily tied to particular holiday flavors like the much-anticipated Halloween through Christmas goodies (aside from some Easter launches). When March rolls around, seasonal spring products at Trader Joe's are a wild card — you really don't know what's going to pop up until you see it on shelves. Think lighter flavors, refreshing drinks, seasonal fruits, and foods that sound good in both cool and warm weather.
This year, we've seen some beloved returning goods, like the previously discontinued cannelés from France. However, we're rounding up new goodies that have just shown up in Trader Joe's. These items are distributed across different departments, so you'll need to check every section, from the beverages to the frozen aisle. Some great news: If you love these brand new products, they may be here to stay. These spring releases are not seasonal or limited. If they sell well, Trader Joe's plans to keep them around.
Cherry Cola Prebiotic Soda
First probiotic drinks and sodas were all the rage, and now prebiotic drinks are gaining traction. Probiotics are the actual live microorganisms, while prebiotics are the non-digestible fibers that feed them. So to keep the good bacteria in your gut happy, consider snagging a Cherry Cola Prebiotic Soda at Trader Joe's. This new 12-oz canned drink uses agave inulin as the prebiotic plant source and contains cherry juice concentrate and other natural flavors. It's sweetened with a mix of cane sugar, stevia, and monk fruit, with 5 grams of sugar per can. Pricing and availability may vary by location.
Chopped Salad Blend
During spring, hearty soup is out, fresh salads are in. The new Chopped Salad Blend is loaded with greens. This 9-oz bag contains a mix of endive, escarole, red cabbage, radicchio, and carrot. It's pre-washed and ready to use straight out of the package, and it can be turned into a quick side salad with your favorite TJ's dressing. Or, turn it into a true Italian chopped salad, adding all your favorite crunchy vegetables, cheese, and garbanzo beans. The salad bag is priced at $2.99.
Country Style Ground Pork Sausage
Many of us get hyper-fixated on the globally-influenced treats and snacks at Trader Joe's, but at the end of the day, it's a grocery store with necessary staples like produce, meat, and dairy. A new product to be found in the meat section is the Country Style Ground Pork Sausage, which has a coarse texture. TJ's recommends using it for pasta sauces, lasagna, on top of pizza, or for biscuits and gravy. The 1-lb package of pork is priced at $5.49.
Sweet Onion Style Pretzel Twists
Sweet onion might sound like an oxymoron to some folks, but it balances the sharp bite with a subtle vegetal sweetness. Trader Joe's has infused this unique flavor profile in its Sweet Onion Style Pretzel Twists, which are reminiscent of the Stellar Snacks Maui Monk Pretzels that are served on Alaska and Delta airlines flights. These thick pretzel sticks come infused with a seasoning made from cane sugar, onion powder, garlic powder, and sea salt to achieve a pleasurable middle ground of sweet and umami. Please check your local store for pricing an availability.
Wild Alaskan Black Cod Sablefish with Miso Marinade
We've all found ourselves foraging around in the Trader Joe's frozen section for a suitable dinner after a busy day. There's a new protein to add to the "must-try" list: The Wild Alaskan Black Cod Sablefish with Miso Marinade. This product comes frozen and can be cooked in the oven or air fryer. Consider serving it alongside rice, vegetables, or on top of salad. The slightly sweet miso glaze carmelizes after cooking, and gives the fish a crisp golden-brown exterior. The 10-ounce package of fish is priced at $9.99.
Sliced Double Chocolate Brioche
Didn't think a standard brioche roll was enough? Add chocolate chips. Still not satisfied? Add cocoa to the dough, and you get Trader Joe's Sliced Double Chocolate Brioche. The sweet bread is made by a bakery in France and comes in the form of a braided loaf that has been sliced. On the product page, the grocer recommends toasting a slice and topping it with salted butter, or using it for a chocolatey French toast. The loaf is priced at $5.49.
Ranch Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips
The Chili Lime Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips need no introduction; these have been inaugerated into the Trader Joe's Hall of Fame and are a Mashed favorite. The grocery made a bold move and has released a new flavor of the beloved rolled chip: Ranch. Unlike the spicy and citrusy original, these sound cool, creamy, and herbal. A 9-ounce bag is priced at $2.99.