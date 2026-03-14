5 Low-Key LA Food And Drink Spots That Are Great For Meetings, According To A Local

Everyone's seen the trope of the young ingénue moving to Hollywood with big dreams of becoming famous, then getting beaten down by the reality of the industry. That's why I came to LA 10 years ago with only the modest dream of doing something fun for a living. Whatever your goal is in Hollywood, at some point you have to take a meeting.

Over the years I've found a few go-to spots I'll suggest for a meeting. My criteria are these: It's quiet, there's lots of seating, there isn't a long line, and the place has food, coffee, or beer worth ordering. All four are important. When someone suggests a place where I don't enjoy the food, I usually find a way to redirect to somewhere on my list because I'm not going to waste my time and money on something I don't like.

Although the industry exists all over LA, most of the people I meet with are in the Valley or East of La Brea, so most of the places I go represent that geographical fact. If you're meeting with a major West Side studio, you don't need this list — hopefully they're taking you to lunch at Spago!

The spots below — Basecamp Dinette, The Trails Cafe, Spoke Bicycle Cafe, Quat LA, and All Seasons Brewing Company — are my favorites. But they aren't the only places where I go. Other ones I like are Coffee Commissary (though it can be crowded), Friends & Family (the patio in Silver Lake), and Kissaten Corazon (chill space!).