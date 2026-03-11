Kai Trump Comes Under Fire For Tone-Deaf Luxury Grocery Shopping Video
With food insecurity rampant throughout the country and the cost of living continuing to rise, average Americans are considering more and more how to save money at the grocery store. But while most of us stretch ingredients and seek to eliminate non-essential groceries we're wasting money on, some of the wealthiest are being called out for tone-deaf displays of wealth. Such is the case with Kai Trump, grandchild of our current President, who recently came under scrutiny for a lavish shopping spree.
In a video posted to Kai's YouTube channel entitled, "I Brought My Secret Service to Erewhon," Kai browsed at the high-end grocery store chain with locations throughout Southern California. Items she examined included a package of collagen peptides for $44, a jar of dates for $13, and a hoodie for $165.
Throughout the video Kai conversed with a person named Matt, her companion behind the camera. Before heading to checkout, they both guessed the total cost; Matt guessed $165, and Kai $200. Kai also reviewed the items she purchased, including a "Hailey Bieber" smoothie, which cost her $21, while a meal from the store's hot bar cost $37, and the entire receipt totaled $233. At the end of the video, she requested viewers like and subscribe so she could somehow recoup her money. In response, many people and institutions posted reactions on social media condemning Kai's lack of sensitivity to the financial hardships of the average citizen.
Media and viewer reactions, examined
Many who viewed the video made connections to Kai Trump's grandfather as well as the political and economic tensions currently spreading throughout the country. The Lincoln Project posted to X, "Your kids might get drafted to fight in Iran, while the Trump family uses your tax dollars to shop premium, organic, gluten free cake."
Further down in the video's comment section, one viewer wrote, "The French revolted for so much less." Another viewer said, "I love that my taxes are funding this instead of school lunches." A few of the commenters showed less annoyance at the video, pointing out that Kai was simply filming a day in her life and sharing it. "What? A trip to the supermarket? Like relatives of former presidents never went to the supermarket...get a grip."
While opinions are somewhat mixed, Kai is not the first celebrity to appear out of touch when it comes to expenses of the masses. She certainly won't be the last, either. Kris Jenner once thought fast food could cost $300.