Kai Trump Comes Under Fire For Tone-Deaf Luxury Grocery Shopping Video

With food insecurity rampant throughout the country and the cost of living continuing to rise, average Americans are considering more and more how to save money at the grocery store. But while most of us stretch ingredients and seek to eliminate non-essential groceries we're wasting money on, some of the wealthiest are being called out for tone-deaf displays of wealth. Such is the case with Kai Trump, grandchild of our current President, who recently came under scrutiny for a lavish shopping spree.

In a video posted to Kai's YouTube channel entitled, "I Brought My Secret Service to Erewhon," Kai browsed at the high-end grocery store chain with locations throughout Southern California. Items she examined included a package of collagen peptides for $44, a jar of dates for $13, and a hoodie for $165.

Throughout the video Kai conversed with a person named Matt, her companion behind the camera. Before heading to checkout, they both guessed the total cost; Matt guessed $165, and Kai $200. Kai also reviewed the items she purchased, including a "Hailey Bieber" smoothie, which cost her $21, while a meal from the store's hot bar cost $37, and the entire receipt totaled $233. At the end of the video, she requested viewers like and subscribe so she could somehow recoup her money. In response, many people and institutions posted reactions on social media condemning Kai's lack of sensitivity to the financial hardships of the average citizen.